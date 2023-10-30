Having struck out with critics, Five Nights at Freddy’s is proving to be a hit with fans, and the film’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is now triple what reviewers gave the video game adaptation.

Five Nights at Freddy’s hit UK screens last Wednesday, Peacock on Thursday, and US theaters on Friday. And it’s already become a phenomenon, scoring the biggest opening weekend for any horror movie in 2023, and the biggest global debut for any Blumhouse movie, ever.

That’s in spite of some pretty negative reviews, with critics disliking the video game adaptation with some passion.

You can’t keep a good animatronic critter down however, as audiences have been responding, in kind, and the disparity is noticeable on aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Rotten Tomatoes audience score is triple critic score

Rotten Tomatoes scores can fluctuate as more reviews are added, but at the time of writing this article, Five Nights at Freddy’s has an RT critic score of 26%, and an audience score of 88%. Which is more than triple.

And while the majority of reviews disliked Emma Tammi’s film, our Dexerto write-up is more in-line with what those fans are saying, including our conclusion, which stated: “Blumhouse has had its hits and misses, but its take on the FNAF universe is a well-balanced one that blends humor and horror together in an adventure that’s bound to be a treat for anyone watching.”

Those fans also clearly ignored what the majority of critics were saying, with the movie grossing $78 million domestically, and $52 million internationally, for a hugged global total of $130 million. In spite of the movie already being available to stream on Peacock.

Five Nights at Freddy's is out now