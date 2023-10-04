Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has already made its money back

When horror hits, it hits good – which is exactly what producer Jason Blum is finding with the upcoming adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The impending supernatural horror movie is directed by Emma Tammi and adapted from the successful video game franchise of the same name.

As per the film’s synopsis, “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

With the film due to be released on October 27, 2023, Five Nights at Freddy’s has already made back its budget, according to producer Jason Blum.

Five Nights at Freddy’s already made its budget back

While speaking to Fortune, Blum revealed that Five Nights at Freddy’s has already made more than its budget just by sales of streaming and theatrical distribution rights.

With a budget of $25 million, the bulk of the film’s costs came from the replica animatronics of the video game villains, which were created by Muppets pioneers Jim Henson Studios.

“People are more rabid about Five Nights at Freddy’s than anything I’ve ever worked on,” he said, although another recent interview with IGN suggests that Blum himself had more obstacles in the way.

“I really love a challenge,” he explained about acquiring the movie. “Scott (Cawthon) had been working on it as a movie with a studio for a while and that didn’t work out, this is many years ago. Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company.

“I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, ‘I bet I can do this’.”

Even with such a small budget, the horror flick has actually been in production since 2017. For many of the creative team, it seemed as though the game was never quite meant to make it to a bigger screen.

“It was many, many, many years of development,” Blum continued to IGN. “I’ve grown to know Scott very well over that time, and I’ve become very fond of him. I think he’s a really, really special person, a really creative person, probably more creative than he even gives himself credit for in some ways, I would say. And we had to find a structure that would work for us to make this movie together.”

