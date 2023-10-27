Five Nights at Freddy’s is out, the reviews are in, and critics aren’t impressed, with the video game adaptation receiving a grim Rotten Tomatoes score.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has taken the best part of a decade to reach the big screen, with horror studio Blumhouse collaborating with Universal Pictures on the movie.

It’s also had a strange release pattern, with the film hitting UK screens on October 25, Peacock on October 26, and US screens on October 27.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, an unusual review embargo meant that audiences saw the movie before some critics were allowed to post their reactions. But that might have been an effort to limit damage, as the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score is out, and won’t make good reading for those involved.

Article continues after ad

Five Nights at Freddy’s gets grim Rotten Tomatoes score

Aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes has collated the Five Nights at Freddy’s reviews, and at the time of writing this article, the film has a score of 28%, from 76 reviews.

Article continues after ad

We’ve already collated a round-up of early reactions here. You can read Dexerto’s thoughts on the movie here.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Negative reviews could affect the film’s box office, as they suggest word-of-mouth will be bad. But the film has already started strong, making a reported $7 million in early U.S. previews. With forecasts predicting a weekend gross of more than $50 million; huge for a movie that reportedly cost just $20 million to make.

Article continues after ad

What is Five Nights at Freddy’s about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Five Nights at Freddy’s: “The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Article continues after ad

Emma Tammi co-writes and directs, with the cast featuring Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is out now, while for more on the movie, check out the below articles.