How to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s – Is it streaming? 

Five Nights at Freddy’s will premiere earlier than expected after moving up its streaming release date. Here’s how you can watch it.

Based on the survival horror video game series of the same name, Five Nights at Freddy’s follows a security guard working the night shift at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. However, creepy animatronics make his job unexpectedly difficult.

The video game adaptation stars actors like Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson and Scooby-Doo’s Matthew Lillard.

If you’re interested in being spooked by Five Nights at Freddy’s, keep reading to learn when it arrives on streaming platforms.

Where can I watch Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Universal has also taken the unusual step of releasing Five Nights at Freddy’s in the UK before the US. So British audiences can watch the movie in theaters from today; October 25, 2023.

Austria, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, and Mexico also get the horror movie on that early date.

October 26 sees the film hitting screens in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Greece, and New Zealand.

While FNaF plays in American cinemas from Friday, October 27, 2023, alongside Canada, India, Norway, and Sweden. The movie then rolls out elsewhere in early November. For a full list of countries and release dates, head here.

When will Five Nights at Freddy’s arrive on streaming?

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be available to stream on Peacock starting at 8 PM ET on October 26, 2023.

Recently, Peacock users noticed the movie’s streaming release date had been moved from October 27 to October 26. This means it will premiere a day before it debuts in theaters.

At the time of writing, Universal has not announced when the video game adaptation would receive DVD and Blu-Ray versions.

In an interview with IGN, Jason Blum revealed why he chose to work on the film.

“I really love a challenge,” he said. “Scott had been working on it as a movie with a studio for a while and that didn’t work out, this is many years ago. Everyone said we could never get the movie done, including, by the way, internally in my company. I was made fun of for pursuing this, this thing that could never happen, and that always lights a fire under me to say, ‘I bet I can do this.’”

