All animatronics in the FNAF movie

At the heart of the games and Five Nights at Freddy’s movie are the animatronics that come to life at night to seek their revenge against adults, with Freddy Fazbear the unsung ring leader of FNAF.

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza was once a well-liked children’s pizza parlor similar to Chuck E Cheese, complete with its own unique animatronic characters. But FNAF takes the animatronics and turns them into everyone’s worst nightmare – heinous serial killers.

The mascot of Freddy’s is Freddy Fazbear – a blown-up teddy bear-like character who wears a top hat and is the lead singer of the band. No group is complete without his crew. Freddy is joined by Bonnie the Rabbit, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox.

Like the FNAF games, the movie keeps its central animatronic characters, but for audience members who are unfamiliar with their origins and stories, here’s a breakdown. Warning: Mild spoilers ahead!

Foxy the Pirate

Universal Pictures

Also known as Fox, Foxy the Pirate was a fox-inspired animatronic with pirate features like an eye patch and hook for a hand.

He’s one of the central antagonists and is possessed by one of the children murdered by William Afton. In the FNAF movie, the animatronics are exact replicas of their video game counterparts. While Freddy, Chica, and Bonnie perform on the main stage, Foxy performs on his own side stage in the pizza parlor.

Having spent years in an abandoned Freddy’s, Foxy has parts of his exterior reddish fur missing. Unlike a real fox, he has no tail but does have the same beady and haunting eyes as the others.

Chica the Chicken

Universal Pictures

As her name describes, the FNAF animatronic is a chicken who wears a bib and has a cute yet scary cupcake companion.

Like the others, Chica is in the band as a backup singer to the left of Freddy on stage. She is depicted with her dingy and old fur, wearing a “Let’s Eat” bib and carrying an animatronic cupcake with eyes. She too is possessed by one of the children Afton murdered.

The cupcake has a life of its own and can act independently from Chica using teeth as its main weapon. In the games, it was confirmed Chica is possessed by a girl named Susie.

Bonnie the Rabbit

Universal Pictures

An indigo/purple colored animatronic rabbit, in the FNAF movie and games Bonnie the Rabbit is a member of Freddy’s band and main antagonist.

As part of the band, Bonnie is a backup member who plays the guitar and stands to the right of Freddy on stage. In the FNAF movie, he appears more blue than purple like in the video games. It’s implied that at some point in the games, Bonnie was originally blue before getting a purple coat. He also wears a bowtie.

Much like the rest of the animatronics in the movie, he too comes alive at night due to being possessed by one of the children.

Freddy Fazbear

Universal Pictures

Leading the murderous animatronics in the FNAF movie and games is Freddy Fazbear. He’s a bear-inspired character and the main singer of the band.

It’s very clear in the movie that Freddy has more control than the others as he was the original mascot of the pizza parlor. He too seeks revenge against any adult that wanders through the doors for what happened to him. In the movie, it’s clear that he too is possessed by one of Afton’s victims.

Freddy is believed to be possessed by Gabriel Boseman, Nicole’s soul, and possibly Michael Afton in the games. The movie keeps his use of a top hat and bowtie.

Spring Bonnie

Universal Pictures

In a surprise twist, one of FNAF’s animatronics appears in the movie when the truth about William Afton is revealed and emerges as Spring Bonnie.

By the end of the FNAF movie, the truth behind Vanessa’s connection to William is explained. Unlike the games, William still roams free but under the name Steve Raglan (Matthew Lillard) as a career counselor. While trying to save his little sister from becoming an animatronic, Mike meets William dressed as Spring Bonnie.

This movie version is the same yellow bunny with a purple bowtie, but more worn down after years hidden away. The games explain that she was the earliest and first version of Bonnie. William would use the suit to lure children to then murder them.

