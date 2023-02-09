Fast X: Brie Larson’s character revealed in first images

The first official images from Fast X have been released, teasing the “beginning of the end” for the Fast and Furious saga while revealing Brie Larson’s mysterious character.

The end of the road is about to begin. More than 20 years after the release of The Fast and the Furious, the franchise is coming to a close with Fast X, the first of a two-part finale.

How do you raise the stakes after rocketing Roman and Tej into space in a duck-taped Pontiac? You bring in the big guns: Charlize Theron will return as Cypher, alongside a new villain played by Jason Momoa.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all. For a series getting ready to park up for good, there’s room for plenty of new characters – and after months of speculation, we now we know who Brie Larson is playing.

Fast X first images reveal Brie Larson

Brie Larson will play Tess in Fast X. Whether she’s a friend or foe, or somewhere in-between, remains unclear.

In an interview with Empire, where the images were shared ahead of the first trailer tomorrow, director Louis Leterrier said: “When you have fought so hard to keep your faith and protect your family, and literally change the world, which is the case of Dom Toretto, there is a price to pay.

Article continues after ad

“His enemies are coming after him. There’s a total sum of enemies that are coming after him.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Larson, Momoa, and Theron round out a typically stacked cast, with all the familiar faces returning: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jason Statham, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and more.

Leterrier, who joined the movie following Justin Lin’s departure over creative differences, has assured that while he brought the series “back to Earth… you will see: as long as Dom Toretto is behind the wheel of a car, there’s nothing he cannot do.”

Article continues after ad

Salud, mi familia.

Fast X will drift into cinemas on May 19. You can find out more about the movie here.