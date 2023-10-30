Fans react to “flop” cats poster for The Marvels

The MCU has had its fair share of criticism for the last few years – and now its the turn of The Marvels to take the baton. This time, the confusion is coming from a brand-new poster.

Whether it’s a runtime that has been slashed in half or a trailer that has fans up in arms, The Marvels is proving to be a film that’s already getting off on the wrong foot.

As per the film’s synopsis, “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with two other superheroes to form the Marvels.”

While levels of anticipation dwindle for the latest Marvel release, the new poster for The Marvels – featuring nothing but cats – has fans even more divided.

The Marvels has a new poster – and fans are unsure

The latest poster for The Marvels has just been released – and judging by one Twitter/X thread, the fan reaction isn’t too overwhelming.

“I don’t see any excitement for this,” one fan said , with another adding “It’s cheaper to pay the cats with food than actors.”

“This movie is going to flop so f***ing hard,” another shared.

“They’re really leaning into the cat thing huh,” a fourth fan picked up on, with a fifth commenting “The straw that broke the camels back.” “They should have the cats do promo interviews,” suggested another.

But what is the link between The Marvels and a small heard of cats? The earth cats – later revealed to be man-eating aliens known as flerkens – were introduced back in Brie Larson’s first Carol Danvers release, Captain Marvel. It was reported by Entertainment Weekly that Goose would be returning to The Marvels, with the new poster suggesting that plenty more are on their way.

“It’s very interesting to see the difference between this & the original Captain Marvel. The original had Infinity War hype backing it, this one has to stand on its own legs without any help….and yikes dude,” another weighed in.

However for some fans, the feline poster tactic was worth the hype. “Looks like I’m seeing The Marvels,” one fan stated, with another agreeing “movie of the decade loading.”

