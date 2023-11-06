The Marvels could become the MCU’s biggest flop ever

While The Marvels has had its fair share of build-up, the movie seems like it’s going to be the next MCU flop, if ticket sales are anything to go by.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big release, anticipation seems to be a mixed bag, despite it being a follow-up to popular projects such as Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVison.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences see her shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.”

While Captain Marvel’s first film managed to be a box office hit back in 2019, gaining over $1 billion globally, her next movie seems like it’s going to be one of the biggest MCU flops in recent years.

The Marvels could bomb hard in cinemas

With only a week until its opening, things aren’t looking good for The Marvels. Deadline recently revealed new ticket pre-sales numbers, tracking the movie for around $70 million in the US in its opening weekend.

This is a bad sign, as this places it behind one of the franchise’s low points, Eternals, which opened to $71.2 million. Not only that, it actually puts The Marvels behind two recent superhero bombs: the DCEU’s Black Adam and The Flash, which opened to $67 million and $55 million respectively.

With its current projections, The Marvels is rivaling some of the MCU’s lowest figures. So far, the lowest opening for the franchise to date remains 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which grossed over $264 million against its $150 million production budget after a $55 million opening.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ultimately closed out in cinemas with over $476 million, but considering its break-even point was estimated at $600 million, it was one of the MCU’s worst-performing movies to date. With The Marvels’ net budget close to $220 million, things aren’t looking good.

The Marvels will likely require good word of mouth to get audiences in cinemas, but this will prove to be a difficult task considering the competition this month, including the likes of Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Disney‘s newest animated feature Wish.

The Marvels comes to theaters on November 10. In the meantime, check out our other superhero hubs below:

