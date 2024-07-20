Some Marvel fans want Deadpool & Wolverine “to bomb” after newest marketing skit

Alliances are shifting ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine’s release date, with one new marketing skit causing fans to think Marvel might have sunk too much time and money into their promotion for the film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is going above and beyond to prove itself as one of the biggest movies of 2024. But reality TV spoofs and spoiling major cameos clearly aren’t enough for the new Deadpool movie, as Marvel has now released a fake podcast starring the two antiheroes.

The clip features the two characters hosting a fictional podcast, ‘Deadpool and Honey Badger’. Naturally, Deadpool is a little more enthusiastic than Wolverine.

It was released to promote the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack, but the result has some fans feeling resentful of how much money has likely been spent promoting the movie.

As one X user wrote: “I really want this movie to bomb not only because I know it’ll be horrible but moreso because Disney is spending a ridiculous amount of money on marketing and it’d feel so satisfying to see them have wasted it lol.”

“I am so excited for this to flop so hard Marvel declares bankruptcy and sells off its superhero rights again like in the 90s,” said another.

“The way Marvel is marketing this movie?! I know they’re banking on this breaking a billion,” one user noted.

Another theorized: “I see no world where this movie flops but the amount of marketing they are doing, if this movie does somehow flop it very well may be the end of Marvel.”

Some also noted the quantity of the marketing. With a seemingly new piece of promotional material coming out every day in the lead-up to the upcoming Marvel movie, it’s beginning to turn some fans off.

“I’m starting to find Deadpool and Wolverine marketing annoying,” said one comment.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, at which point it’ll be confirmed whether the marketing was worth it.

