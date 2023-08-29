The Marvels runtime may be the shortest in MCU history

The Marvels, starring Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, is reported to the shortest Marvel sequel ever.

As Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is chugging along, the next film in its line-up is the long awaited team up of The Marvels.

Starring Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Photon aka Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the movie will follow Monica as she investigates a wormhole linked to the Kree and why her powers have become entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers.

As the premiere date for The Marvels draws near, some fans have wondered how long the film is and it turns out the movie is marvel MCU history.

The Marvels is set to the be the shortest film in this universe

According to runtime leaker Cryptic4KQual, who has a track record of proven runtime predictions for when it came toThe Mandalorian season 3 and the recently premiered Ahsoka, The Marvels is set to run for one hour and 38 minutes.

This runtime will make The Marvels the shortest MCU movie, only rivaling The Incredible Hulk whose runtime came in at one hour and 52 minutes.

The full synopsis for The Marvels reads: “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.’”

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on November 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out our other superhero hubs below:

