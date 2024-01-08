The MCU fanbase is celebrating upcoming Disney+ series Echo’s latest poster for incorporating American Sign Language (ASL) into its design.

The use of ASL in the Echo poster reflects the deafness of both the miniseries’ protagonist, Maya Lopez, and the actor who brings her to life, Alaqua Cox.

Echo and Cox also share the latter’s real-life prosthetic leg, which factors into the show’s brutal, MMA-inspired fight choreography.

This includes Maya’s hotly anticipated showdown with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, which reportedly features in Echo Episode 1.

MCU fans praise Echo’s “fire” new ASL poster

Said episode (along with Echo’s four other installments) doesn’t drop until January 9 – and the enthusiastic reaction to Echo’s ASL poster indicates the MCU show’s hype levels are holding.

“This is fire,” wrote one X user. “Wait… did Disney actually cook?” queried another. “Different poster from Marvel,” observed a third. “Pretty amazing poster. And representation matters, so that’s cool,” added a fourth, while nevertheless expressing concerns the show is “destined for the dustbin.”

Other fans were more optimistic, despite clocking some mistakes in the ASL itself. As one poster put it: “Even though the E is the only letter being done correctly (CH and O are facing the wrong way – it’s clearly designed by a hearing person), I’m looking forward to Echo.”

Echo director teases the MCU show’s six-minute Daredevil fight

The same upbeat perspective cropped up in several other posts, with at least one MCU devotee saying they “can’t wait” for Echo’s debut. Fortunately, their patience should pay off, based on director Sydney Freeland’s description of the Echo/Daredevil fight in a recent interview.

“It’s one shot, it’s six minutes long, and story dictates everything,” Freeland said. “Maya Lopez [enters] that scene as a teenage girl, but she [leaves] as a cold-blooded killer. And it was important for me that the audience is able to see that transformation happen in real-time.”

Freeland also insisted that Echo’s inclusion of Daredevil – along with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and other previously established MCU characters – wouldn’t alienate casual fans.

“There are a number of cameos in our series, and fans of the MCU will see characters from other films and shows that they recognize,” the director explained. “But at the same time, you don’t have to have done your homework coming into this. People who aren’t familiar with the MCU can still come in and watch this.”

All five episodes of Echo premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. For all the latest Echo content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.