Enola Holmes 3: Everything we know

The younger sister of the famous fictional detective looks to be making her first two films into a trilogy, as plans for Enola Holmes 3 officially materialize.

While leading star Millie Bobby Brown is still in the process of wrapping up Stranger Things 5, the question of whether there will be a third Enola Holmes film has stayed with fans.

Enola Holmes follows a young girl searching for her missing mother, with the intrepid teen using her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord. The sequel was just as much of a success, with our review reading: “If you liked the first Enola Holmes, you’re most likely going to get a kick out of this one, as for everything that the first film did better, this film did other things better in other ways.”

While Enola Holmes 2 made a good impression and left behind plenty of unanswered questions, will there be an Enola Holmes 3? Here’s everything we know so far.

Will there be an Enola Holmes 3?

According to Netflix, Enola Holmes 3 is officially in development.

Speaking to Collider, Head of Netflix Film Scott Stuber said: “You know, she’s such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I’m really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right.

“The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we’re working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I’d like to do another one.”

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Enola Holmes 3.

The first film in the series was released in September 2020, with the sequel following up in October 2022. This means that Enola Holmes 3 could also likely receive a Fall release window.

We’ll keep this page updated with more information as we have it.

Is there an Enola Holmes 3 trailer?

There currently isn’t a trailer for Enola Holmes 3.

For an idea of what to expect from the next installment, catch up with the trailer for Enola Holmes 2 below:

Enola Holmes 3 cast: Who will be in it?

Though no official cast list has been released for Enola Holmes 3, we can guess who might be returning based on how things were left at the end of the sequel.

That list would look something like this:

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Stefan Peterman as Mycroft Holmes

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

David Thewlis as Grail

Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury

Susie Wokoma as Edith

Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade

Tim McMullan as Charles McIntyre

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Mira Troy

Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson

“She’s brave, vulnerable, honest and witty. Plus, she’s a people person. Her story is about how she is afraid of being alone, and in the end, she finds her purpose in life. That’s the story of growing up. I’ve gone through that. It resonates with me in so many ways,” Millie Bobby Brown told Vogue about her character.

Harry Bradbeer has previously directed both of the Enola Holmes movies, with Bobby Brown also acting as a producer.

What will happen in Enola Holmes 3?

The official plot for Enola Holmes 3 hasn’t been revealed, but could likely pick up where Enola Holmes 2 left off.

At the end of the sequel, Enola had opened a new London office for her detective agency as well as finally declaring her love for Tewkesbury. Sherlock Holmes ended up with a flatmate in the form of Dr. John Watson, with Moriarty still on the loose.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest details on Enola Holmes 3 as they come in.

Enola Holmes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix now. Catch up with more of our Netflix content below:

