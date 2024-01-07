Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants Millie Bobby Brown to play her

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown could have another role lined up, if Gypsy Rose Blanchard has anything to say about it.

Millie Bobby Brown has been a rising star of the past decade, ever since she first appeared in Stranger Things. Brown has also expanded upon her roles with Netflix, taking part in movies such as Enola Holmes and Damsel.

And now, she could have another juicy part lined up, though the role may be a controversial one. And it’s not the actor that has called out for such a role, it’s the subject of controversy themselves.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the infamous public figure that has just finished her prison sentence, has gone on record that she would want the star to play her in an upcoming project.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is open to another biopic project

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is one of the most documented American murderers of recent times, due to the nature of what pushed her to commit such an act.

Suffering for years under her mother Dee Dee’s abuse and her highly publicised Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Blanchard was forced to undergo unnecessary medical procedures and even use a feeding tube to eat, despite not being actually being ill. She was also convinced by her mother that she was 15, despite being 21.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In 2015, Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who she had secretly met online, orchestrated her mother’s murder. Blanchard later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was served a 10-year prison sentence, though as of December 28, 2023, she was released two years early.

The case has been heavily publicised, and due to the circumstances that led to Dee Dee’s murder, Blanchard has managed to evoke quite a lot of sympathy from the public, even becoming somewhat of a social media sensation upon her prison sentence ending.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Even during a recent interview on The View with Blanchard, programme host Joy Behar had to be reminded that “murder is wrong” after she consoled Blanchard.

Article continues after ad

Blanchard doesn’t appear opposed to this building fame either, taking part in further interviews and posting casually on TikTok.

And in another interview with Access Hollywood, Blanchard revealed how she would like to see Millie Bobby Brown play her in a screen project about her life.

This comes after Brown stated an interest in appearing in a biopic, specifically about Britney Spears, but was shut down by Spears on her Instagram.

Article continues after ad

This is also following the already existing Blanchard biopic series The Act, starring Joey King, who Blanchard doesn’t seem to have mentioned.

Right now, nothing is confirmed regarding Millie Bobby Brown, as the actor is currently working on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Article continues after ad

For more of our Movies & TV coverage, click here.