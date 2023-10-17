Why Millie Bobby Brown is looking forward to the end of Stranger Things 

The end of Strangers Things is a terrible sadness for most of its longtime fans – but for star Millie Bobby Brown, the show’s end feels like a good thing coming.

The now 19-year-old has grown up before fans’ eyes while playing Eleven on Stranger Things, a role she first took on back in 2016.

She’s most recently taken on the villainous Vecna in Season 4 Part 2, who turns out to be a dark mirror of Eleven herself. As the Season drew to a close, the town of Hawkins was still recovering from the effects of the earthquake that claimed 22 lives.

While Eleven’s future is still uncertain, actress Millie Bobby Brown has recently revealed that she’s more than ready to let Stranger Things go.

Millie Bobby Brown says Stranger Things “takes up a lot of time”

During a recent interview with Variety, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that Stranger Things has taken up a lot more time than she’d like it to.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’” Brown stated. “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

At the same time, Brown recognizes that the show has given her “the tools and the resources to be a better actor.”

“I think I’m ready,” Brown also told Women’s Wear Daily back in August about Stranger Things coming to an end. “It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things is due to start filming once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes have been resolved. There is no current release schedule in place for new episodes.

You can find more on Stranger Things Season 5 here, and check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

