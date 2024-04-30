From Season 3 drops first creepy teaser — but fans aren’t having it

From fans have had their first glimpse of Season 3 in an unsettling new teaser, but that doesn’t mean they’re happy with what they’ve seen.

Thanks to the Hollywood strikes, From Season 3 has been hugely delayed — but fans now have their first look at what’s to come in a brand-new creepy teaser.

Throughout its 40 seconds, fans see Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) told that Fromville is on the cusp of breaking him before being tied up in a barn. While he’s there, he tries to comfort an unknown screaming woman who doesn’t appear in the shot.

While some fans are clearly hyped, others aren’t having any of it, ripping into why From Season 3 might start to go downhill.

“I really enjoy this series, but I can’t shake the feeling that they won’t tie up all the plots they’ve introduced over the last two seasons,” one YouTube comment read. “It’s increasingly difficult nowadays with shows getting canceled unexpectedly. The mystery box approach, while enticing, leaves viewers craving resolution, which can be frustrating when it’s clear the formula is being utilized. It didn’t bother me before, but now it’s on my radar.”

A Redditor agreed: “Loved season 1, but I’m worried they don’t have the ending in mind and are just kind of throwing it at the wall as they go. I want answers, I want some conclusions, doesn’t have to be now, but let me know it’s coming.”

While no further details for From Season 3 have been revealed, some fans think the proof is it in the pudding already thanks to the teaser, slating new episodes for “throwing out” core concepts.

“They’ve gotta get rid of the little kid. In fact, just remove the entire main family. They’re all insufferable and annoying,” a third fan weighed in.

The teaser also confirms that From Season 3 will be available in fall 2024 after actress Angela Moore recently hinted at its release on social media. There currently is no confirmed release date for new episodes.

