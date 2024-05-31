New Sherlock Holmes series in the works from Guy Ritchie, but there’s a catch

Guy Ritchie is finally returning to Sherlock Holmes, but it won’t be to continue the classic Robert Downey Jr. movie franchise.

Variety reports that the Snatch director will return to the character in Young Sherlock Holmes, a new Prime Video series. The show has already received an eight-episode order.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who was last seen in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, has joined the project as the new Sherlock. He’s perhaps best known for his brief appearance as young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

It’s not known at this time if the project will be tied into Ritchie’s previous Sherlock Holmes franchise. That series, which starred Robert Downey Jr. as the titular detective, spanned two movies — 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows — with a third stuck in development hell.

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures Robert Downey Jr. previously starred as the master detective in 2009’s Sherlock Holmes

Instead, Young Sherlock Holmes will be based on the young adult book series of the same name. Written by Andrew Lane, the series consists of eight books released between 2010 and 2015 and follows a 14-year-old Sherlock.

If the name Young Sherlock Holmes sounds familiar, it’s because this isn’t the first time a project of this style or name has come to the forefront. A 1985 film also titled Young Sherlock Holmes flopped at the box office but is regularly brought up today as the first movie to feature a fully CG character.

Neither the books nor the new series are connected to the previous Young Sherlock Holmes film. Author Lane has actually referred to the way the movie rewrote canon, saying he made efforts to ensure his books were more in line with the existing Holmes canon. As such, familiar elements like John Watson are nowhere to be found.

Whether it ties to Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes or not, we’re in something of a renaissance for the character. The CW announced a divisive new series, Sherlock & Daughter, earlier this year, while Netflix is developing a third Enola Holmes film focusing on the detective’s younger sister.

A release date and further cast members for Young Sherlock Holmes have not yet been announced. While you’re waiting, you can check out all the new movies streaming this month or read up on the upcoming IT prequel.