Is there going to be an Enola Holmes 3?

Will there be an Enola Holmes 3? Millie Bobby Brown’s detective has returned for a sequel, but will Enola Holmes return to Netflix for a third movie?

Enola Holmes 2 recently hit Netflix, continuing the case-solving adventures of Brown’s titular investigator with Henry Cavill also returning as Sherlock Holmes. You can read our review here.

The sequel also introduced two major characters – we won’t spoil it, but you can read more about them and what happened at the end here.

So, is Enola Holmes 3 happening, and when could fans expect to see it? Here’s everything we know so far.

Is Enola Holmes 3 happening?

Enola Holmes 3 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix – however, there’s good reason to believe we’ll see a third chapter.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Brown – who’s also a producer on the franchise – said: “Yes, absolutely. I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

When discussing the absence of Sam Claflin’s Mycroft Holmes, which was down to scheduling conflicts, director Harry Bradbeer also teased to Collider: “We were very sorry that Sam couldn’t be in this one. If there was a future one we would love to have him back.”

Cavill also told SlashFilm that he’d be “interested” in returning for a threequel. “Only time will tell. I mean, I’m getting quite busy these days. So it’s just a matter of making sure that everything lines up and that I can give my full attention and dedication to every character,” he added.

We’ll update this space upon any announcements or news about Enola Holmes 3.

Well, if Enola Holmes 3 gets the green light, don’t expect to see it on Netflix until 2024 at the earliest.

Brown will be gearing up to shoot Stranger Things Season 5 in the New Year, the final season of the streaming platform’s flagship show. Cavill also has a busy schedule ahead of him, particularly with his recent return to the DCEU as Superman and Man of Steel 2 on the cards.

Both Enola Holmes movies are available to stream on Netflix now.