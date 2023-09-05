Dwayne Johnson fans “love” underrated movie in Netflix top 10

An underrated Dwayne Johnson movie has rocketed up the Netflix top 10 chart this week, and fans of The Rock have been sharing how much they “love” it on social media.

The Rock was once the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, but he’s also one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. He made his Hollywood debut as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, before taking on a smattering of eclectic roles in Walking Tall, Be Cool, Southland Tales, and an amazing appearance in The Other Guys.

It all changed with Fast Five, his arrival into the world of Fast and Furious that changed the franchise forever, and it paved the way for other blockbusters like San Andreas, Central Intelligence, Moana, Skyscraper, and the revived Jumanji series.

However, one forgotten movie from his filmography has climbed Netflix’s top 10 chart, and Johnson’s fans are keen to get other people to check it out.

Dwayne Johnson fans hail Snitch as movie climbs Netflix top 10

Snitch, starring Dwayne Johnson, has reached number two on the Netflix top 10 chart.

The movie, directed by Angel Has Fallen’s Ric Roman Waugh, follows Johnson’s Jon Matthews after he goes undercover for the DEA to save his estranged son from prison after he’s framed for drug trafficking.

It also stars The Walking Dead’s Jon Bernthal, From’s Harold Perrineau, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour, and The Wire’s Michael K. Williams alongside Barry Pepper, Benjamin Bratt, and Susan Sarandon.

Its performance on Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t exactly indicate a must-watch: it has a 58% critics score and 61% audience rating. However, since its arrival on streaming platform, viewers have been praising it on social media and recommending the film to other subscribers.

“Snitch on Netflix was a good ass movie,” one user wrote. “Just watched a movie on Netflix called Snitch with The Rock, Michael K. Williams, Susan Sarandon, ol’ girl who was the side chick from Power… really good movie!!! It’s literally 10 years old but it still was a great watch,” another tweeted.

“The movie Snitch on Netflix is so good… of course I cried,” a third wrote. “I just watched Snitch on Netflix the other day. You should check it out if you haven’t already,” another tweeted. “If you haven’t already, let me recommend watching Snitch on Netflix. The concept is dope! It shows how far a parent is willing to go for their child despite the treacherous circumstances,” a fifth wrote.

Snitch is available to stream on Netflix now.

