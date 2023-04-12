Live-action Moana movie: Reveal, release, cast, & more

Here’s all of the news that Disney has confirmed about its live-action Moana movie, including details concerning the announcement, cast, and more.

Several Disney classics have already returned to the big screen in the form of a live-action reimagining, including the likes of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Mulan.

The Little Mermaid constitutes the next of such projects, with the Halle Bailey-starring adaptation slated for a May 2023 theatrical release.

Now yet another beloved Disney princess will eventually receive the live-action treatment – Moana. Here’s what we know about the movie, so far.

Dwayne Johnson announces live-action Moana movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the news on social media on April 3. The actor who portrayed Maui in the original filmed an announcement video on a beach in Hawai’i with his daughters.

“We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works,” he revealed.

The film isn’t likely to hit theaters for several years. As Johnson noted in the announcement video, he and his partners at Disney are “still very early in the process” of bringing Moana to life through a different lens.

Who will star in the live-action Moana film?

At the time of writing, Dwayne Johnson is the only original cast member set to reprise his character. Several other beloved characters will return, though, including Moana, Gramma Tala, Te Fiti, Heihei the chicken, and Pua the pig.

According to Deadline, Moana’s voice actress Auli’i Cravalho will serve in an executive producer role alongside Johnson. It’s unclear if she’ll star in the picture in any capacity, however.

That’s everything publicly known about Moana’s live-action reimagining. Check out other TV & movies hubs below:

