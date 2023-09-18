Season 5 Part 1 of Netflix’s Virgin River featured plenty of shocking revelations, but did Mike Valenzuela die? And what happens to the character in Robyn Carr’s books of the same name?

Virgin River currently sits at number two on Netflix’s top 10 TV show chart in the US right now, with fans lapping up its blend of soapy drama and heartwarming romance. Following the release of Season 5 Part 1, viewers are eagerly awaiting the release of two holiday specials, which drop in November.

Until then, fans are poring over the details, with the finale leaving us with plenty of questions, including whether Mel and Jack will ever have a baby and what’s in store for dear Doc Mullins.

Mike Valenzuela is another character whose journey takes a turbulent turn in the fifth chapter. So we’re all up to speed, here’s what you need to know about if he dies in Virgin River – both the show and the books. Warning: spoilers ahead for Virgin River Season 5 Part 1!

Does Mike die in Virgin River?

No, Mike doesn’t die in Virgin River Season 5 Part 1, nor does he die in the books. The reason why some might assume he does is because the local cop is shot while trying to rescue Brady after he’s kidnapped by Melissa’s cronies.

As said by Netflix: “In the finale, Melissa kidnaps Brady, and Mike is shot in the rescue mission, leaving him temporarily incapacitated and unable to corroborate Brady’s story.”

However, he eventually wakes up to confirm Brady’s the true hero, but regardless, it appears it’s too late for his girlfriend Brie. In Episode 10, as she sits with Mike in hospital, the pair agree to start dating and see where things go.

“There’s something that I need you to know,” says Mike. “Brady’s the real hero, it was his idea to go undercover to help take Melissa down. He risked his life. He did it all for you, so if that changes anything…” But Brie interjects to say: “It doesn’t. I want to see where this goes.”

Netflix

Although some fans have expressed their frustration at Brie moving onto Mike now, let it be known that their relationship is Virgin River book canon. In fact, the third novel in Carr’s series, Whispering Rock, is dedicated to their love story.

As is the case with any book-to-show adaptation, there are always going to be differences, but it looks like the writers of the Netflix series will be shifting towards this storyline in future episodes.

Not only are Mike and Brie together in the books, but in the sixth installment, Temptation Ridge, they have a baby girl named Ness. As for whether this will happen in the series, only time will tell.

