Deadpool 3 set photos reveal first look at Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool 3 is the long awaited threequel for the Merc with a Mouth. And now we’re finally seeing first look images on set.

Deadpool 3 is set to be one of the most highly anticipated superhero movies of the coming years. Obviously, the threequel will connect the anti-hero with the MCU, but that’s not the only reason fans are excited for it.

There’s the fact that the Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy vehicle will be featuring cameos from multiple heroes, the most notable being Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. But Deadpool alone is an entertaining enough character that audiences are excited to hear whatever quips he has to say.

While promotional material for the new movie is limited, we can now look at brand new first-look images of the mercenary on set.

Ryan Reynolds appears as Deadpool of the set of upcoming third movie

New set photos have been released today via the Daily Mirror, featuring the star as the titular character in his iconic suit.

These set photos come from a scene filmed in the woods of London of what will supposedly be a car crash sequence. Perhaps we’ll be getting something similar to the scene from the first movie:

It’s rumored that the reason the threequel is being primarily filmed in the UK is so that Reynolds can balance commitments with Wrexham AFC, the star having bought the club back in 2021.

Set photos have yet to reveal Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. This will be the actor’s return to the character after the release of Logan back in 2017.

Deadpool 3 will premiere in cinemas on May 3, 2024. To find out more about the movie, click here.

