Deadpool & Wolverine drops on Disney Plus with secret trailer for 10 new TV shows

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally streaming on Disney Plus, and it’s come with an extra surprise: a first look at a slew of new Disney Plus TV shows, including The Bear Season 4 and Andor Season 2.

The hit MCU movie arrived on the streaming service today, November 12, months after it broke records and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

We’ll be waiting a little while for the next Marvel series; What If Season 3 is set to premiere this Christmas, and then Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will debut in January 2025, before Daredevil: Born Again’s long-awaited release date in March.

Outside the MCU, there’s a lot to be excited about on Disney Plus next year, and a new teaser has given us a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming slate.

The teaser, which plays on Disney Plus before Deadpool & Wolverine, reveals footage from 10 TV shows arriving on the streamer (and Hulu) in late 2024 and 2025: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (set to premiere on December 3, 2024), Andor Season 2, The Bear Season 4, Chad Powers, Daredevil: Born Again, Alien: Earth, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, Ironheart, Percy Jackson Season 2, Paradise, and Good American Family.

It isn’t substantial footage, but there’s stuff to get excited about: Sydney will meet Carmy’s mom Donna in Season 4, the Alien: Earth clip confirms it’ll revolve around a spaceship that collected “monsters”, and the all-too-brief look at Andor teases the titular character’s struggle to become a leader.

There’s a few shows there you may not be familiar with. Chad Powers will air on Hulu, following Glen Powell’s disgraced footballer as he sneaks onto a Southern team in disguise to revive his career.

Paradise will also stream on Hulu, starring Sterling K. Brown as the head of security for a former US president. And then there’s Good American Family, starring Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo, inspired by the true story of Natalia Grace.

In the meantime, check out new TV shows you can stream this month and the best TV shows of 2024 so far.