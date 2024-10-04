Will there be a Joker 3? Plot speculation, news & more

With two movies now exploring the grimy world of Arthur Fleck’s Gotham, many are already wondering about the possibility of Joker 3.

If you’ve already seen the new movie, then you’ll know not everyone gets their fantasy ending. But that’s no reason to think the story ends there, as Joker: Folie à Deux already blew the doors off with its musical twist. Now, anything’s possible.

Whether Todd Phillips’ world expands further into a Batman universe or takes a new approach and focuses on one of Joker’s fellow supervillains, there’s plenty of potential for Warner Bros. to keep the Joker train going.

With that in mind, here’s what we know about a third movie, including whether it’s been greenlit, who could be in it, and what it might be about. (Warning: major spoilers for Joker: Folie à Deux ahead!)

Will Joker 3 happen?

At the time of writing, there have been no announcements made about a third Joker movie.

In an August 2024 interview with Variety, director Todd Phillips dampened hopes for a trilogy, saying: “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world.”

So the head honcho isn’t gunning for a threequel, but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. The first movie made just over a billion dollars at the box office, standing as the highest-grossing R rated movie of all time until Deadpool & Wolverine came along.

Despite negative reviews, it’s likely Joker: Folie à Deux will still see some hefty returns. If so, then it wouldn’t be surprising to see plans for a third movie quickly come to life.

What could the third movie be about?

If Joker 3 does come to pass, it’ll likely center around Harley Quinn, since Arthur Fleck died at the end of the sequel.

Arthur was murdered in the ending of Joker: Folie à Deux, having been stabbed by another Arkham inmate. Now, it’s up for debate as to whether this was the work of the guards, Harley from the outside, or just a random act of violence from this other prisoner.

But one thing’s for sure: there’s plenty of threads that can continue to be explored. For one, Harley may or may not be pregnant with Arthur’s baby. If she’s still set on finding a way to forcibly enact social change in Gotham, or find another true “Joker” to devote herself to, then her arc isn’t anywhere near finished.

And don’t forget – Gaga has already hinted [via Deadline] that the character “just didn’t really leave me creatively,” so who’s to say she wouldn’t return to the role?

Speaking of “real Jokers”, the inmate who stabbed Arthur in Folie à Deux ended up carving a smile into his own face at the end of the movie. This could indicate that the Joker mantle is merely a name to be passed down through Gotham’s criminal underbelly, and that there are more antics from the Clown Prince of Crime to come.

Elsewhere, there was a hint that Harvey Dent is destined for his Two-Face fate. After the car bomb detonated during the sentencing, we caught a brief glimpse of the DA with blood and possibly burns on one side of his face. Does this mean Dent could play a larger role in another movie? Why not!

But really, the big question is… would it be another musical?

Cast speculation

If a third movie does go ahead, it’s more than likely Joker 3 would see the return of Lady Gaga as Harley “Lee” Quinn.

As above, plans for a third movie aren’t confirmed. But if our Harley theory is correct, then we’d expect to see Gaga come back.

One thing we know for sure is that Arthur Fleck won’t be the lead thanks to his murder. If a third movie did end up including him, it would have to be in the form of flashbacks or hallucinations.

And if Harvey Dent is on the warpath, then Harry Lawtey could come back. Then there’s Leigh Gill, who returned to Folie à Deux to reprise the role of Gary Puddles, in easily the most heartbreaking scene of the movie. He’s still alive, so there’s no reason why he couldn’t return a third time, being a familiar figure in Gotham.

For now, Joker: Folie à Deux is playing in theaters.

For more, take a look at the movies like Joker to watch now. You can also find out more about the age rating, whether Batman is in the new film, and a breakdown of the full Joker 2 soundtrack. Don’t miss all the other upcoming DC movies on the way, too.