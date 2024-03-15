Dune 3: Everything we know

Dune 2 is out now, and with the film setting up a holy war, minds are already turning to the Dune 3 release date. Here’s everything we know about the sci-fi movie.

Anticipation has been sky-high for Dune since Denis Villeneuve announced that he’d be splitting Frank Herbert’s Dune books into multiple movies.

The first film set a lot up, but in ending the story at the halfway point, the movie climaxed with less of a bang and more of a whimper.

But the Dune 2 release date has come and gone, and Part Two improves on its predecessor in many ways, as we wrote in Dexerto’s Dune 2 review. So what’s happening with Dune 3’s story and cast, and when is it coming out?

Dune 3 would be a huge production and likely won’t be released until at least 2027.

Warner Bros. Dune 3 is likely happening.

Recently, Villeneuve was cautious when discussing the franchise’s future, telling Inverse, “These movies are very long to make, and I was very, very inspired to do Part One and Part Two. And I still feel the spark is still there to make a third one. I’ll see after, how I feel. I’ll see if the will, the enthusiasm is still there. But I can only make those adaptations by being fully committed and giving everything. It’s like I have to put my heart on the table.”

Given the box office and critical reception to Dune 2, we’d be shocked if 3 isn’t made eventually, regardless of whether Villeneuve returns to direct. We’d hate to see someone else helm any new movies, though.

Dune 3 cast: Who’ll be in it?

The Dune 3 cast list hasn’t been announced. But it would surely star Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and bring back the main cast from Part Two.

It sounds like if and when Villeneuve is ready to continue, the cast is on board. Timothée Chalamet told Total Film, “The idea excites me very much. If the time and opportunity come to complete the story with Messiah, I think we’re all super enthusiastic about that.”

While Zendaya told Fandango, “Would we be down? I mean of course. Any time Denis calls it’s a yes from me.” I’m excited to see what happens. I started Messiah and I was like, ‘Woah, I’m only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in, but there are no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis.”

Two faces we can expect to see more of are Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy, who have much bigger parts in the Messiah book.

The potential Dune 3 cast list:

Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul-Muad’Dib Atreides

Zendaya as Chani

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino

Dave Bautista as Count Glossu Rabban

Christopher Walken as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV Corrino

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring

Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam

Javier Bardem as Stilgar

Babs Olusanmokun as Jamis

Roger Yuan as Lieutenant Lanville

Alison Halstead as Maker Keeper

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides

Warner Bros. Dune 3 is the movie adaptation of the Messiah book.

Dune 3 plot: What will it be about?

Dune 3 will likely cover the book Dune Messiah. It was a divisive sequel when it hit shelves, with Paul Atreidis as much of a villain as a hero in the story as he begins a holy war.

In Messiah, Paul Atreides has defeated House Harkonnen and Emperor Shaddam IV, but his victory caused war and the death of billions throughout the universe.

With chaos and betrayal surrounding him, Paul faces opposition from former allies and accepts a gift from the Tleilaxu, a guild of genetic manipulators. He intends to find a glimmer of hope for peace and friendship. However, this decision may result in him losing the Fremen‘s support, his most dedicated supporters, and put his empire at risk.

