Ambulances spotted at Terrifier 3 screenings as viewers “pass out” in theaters

If you need medical attention during Terrifier 3, don’t worry: some theaters have ambulances on standby amid reports of viewers fainting and vomiting at the new movie.

Evidently, Terrifier 3 doesn’t mess around. If you’ve watched the first two movies in the franchise, that shouldn’t surprise you. After all, we’ve already seen women cut in half from crotch to skull and teenage girls literally ripped limb from limb in their bedrooms, so how bad can it be?

Well, in short, really bad. France has banned the film for under-18s, a rare move that hasn’t been seen since Saw III in 2006. Reports of fainting, nausea, and walkouts have also emerged from early preview screenings.

In our Terrifier 3 review, we called it Art the Clown’s “most depraved and disturbing adventure yet.” So, don’t feel bad about yourself if you feel a bit ill – plus, there may be an ambulance outside waiting for you.

On X/Twitter, two posts shared photos of an ambulance waiting outside a Chicago theater for the Terrifier 3 premiere.

“They had an ambulance on standby at the @musicboxtheatre Terrifier 3 showing last night and I thought that was overkill until the movie started. It needs to be seen to be believed,” one user wrote.

“Terrifier 2 sent people in an ambulance to the hospital, Terrifier 3 gonna send people to the morgue,” another joked.

This comes after cinemas added a warning to doors outside screenings, which read: “This film contains extreme violence and excessive gore.

“If you are feeling unwell, please find a member of staff. Staff trained in first aid are on site.”

At an Australian screening, two people are said to have fainted and fell down the stairs. “Someone passed out and hit their head because of how gnarly the opening to Terrifier 3 is. Holy sh*t. Also, I hope that woman is okay and I hope she didn’t suffer a concussion,” another user tweeted.

Damien Leone, the movie’s director, sees these reports as “badges of honor”, but he also reminded viewers of something important in a recent tweet: it’s only a movie!

