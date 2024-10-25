Terrifier 3 leaks online as piracy links spread across social media

Be careful on social media: Terrifier 3 spoilers are everywhere alongside some of the movie’s most graphic scenes, with piracy links emerging online.

Some people just couldn’t wait to watch Terrifier 3 on streaming. Damien Leone’s threequel has been a bona fide phenomenon: just look at the box office and you’ll see it’s made more money than the entire franchise combined, and it’s still going.

However, much like what happened with The Substance, a seemingly clean copy of the entire movie has been uploaded online, allowing fans to share full scenes (including Terrifier 3’s ending) on X/Twitter and other platforms.

Other clips (like the now-infamous shower scene) had been recorded by viewers in cinemas and shared online, but other scenes (like Art and Sienna’s fight) have also been uploaded in HD.

How to watch Terrifier 3

There’s only one way to watch Terrifier 3 legally, and that’s in cinemas!

However, if you want to watch it at home, I have some good news: its digital release date is set for November 26, 2024, meaning you’ll be able to buy or rent it via Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms.

It’s unclear how a full copy of the movie has leaked so early, but considering how fun it is to see it in cinemas with a crowd, I implore you to buy a ticket and experience it on the big screen.

There’s another option: you can pre-order Terrifier 3 on Blu-ray now, and if you want to splash the cash, there’s a 4K UHD limited edition that comes with a collector’s edition of the film, a box of soap, a barf bag, an Art the Clown mini-mask, an enamel pin, an ornament, three selfies of Art, and polaroid replicas.

It’s unclear if it’ll be released in time for Christmas, but don’t worry – Terrifier 3 is staying in cinemas for the foreseeable future.

