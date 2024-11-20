Deadpool replaces divisive MCU hero on Disney Plus’ official banner

After the release of Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney Plus, the Merc with a Mouth has taken a spot previously held by one of the MCU’s most divisive heroes.

As everyone expected, Deadpool & Wolverine was an enormous hit – it’s not only the second-biggest film of 2024, but also one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

After all, it wasn’t just the official debut of Ryan Reynolds’ beloved superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe; it also featured the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the promise of cameos from across the multiverse (including Chris Evans as Johnny Storm and Wesley Snipes’ Blade).

It’s still unclear what the future holds for Deadpool (sensible bets should be placed on an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars), but he’s clearly here to stay, going by Disney Plus’ new MCU banner.

There are now eight characters on the streaming service’s Marvel banner: Shang-Chi, Shuri’s Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Nick Fury, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, the Scarlet Witch, Loki, Yelena Belova, and Deadpool, the latter of whom replaced She-Hulk.

She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany), debuted in August 2021. Reviews were fairly positive (it has a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes), but the reception from fans was decidedly more negative, who criticized its humor, effects, and portrayal of Daredevil.

However, its viewership was still higher than Secret Invasion and Ms Marvel, and there are plans for She-Hulk to show up again somewhere down the line – but even Maslany doesn’t know where that could be.

Earlier this year, the actress cited Bob Iger’s return as Disney CEO and his cost-cutting measures, saying, “I think we blew our budget and Disney was like, ‘No thanks!'”

Reacting to the banner switch-up, one user wrote: “That’s wild how Marvel Jesus replaced She-Hulk.”

“That sucks but as a fan of both Deadpool and She-Hulk I know that even though She-Hulk did it first Deadpool is more known for breaking the fourth wall and also a lot more popular – I do love him more myself too,” another tweeted. “Sorry but She-Hulk is a much better character than Deadpool, this makes no sense,” a third argued.

