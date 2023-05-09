Get Diablo 4 for free with Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs

Planning on upgrading your GPU in the next few weeks? You might want to hold off, as Diablo 4 is about to get bundled for free with Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs.

Nvidia is firing up the free gifts cannon once again, as the next title to be included with RTX 40-series GPUs is Diablo 4. There’s been a deeper level of partnership between Blizzard and Nvidia in recent weeks, as another gift you can grab is an included Ultimate Battle Pass for Overwatch 2.

Nvidia is also going hard on advertising DLSS 3 with Diablo 4, with the most recent updates around the software mostly being headlined by the action RPG.

Currently, the list of applicable GPUs includes the 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, and 4070. However, we’re expecting to see the 4060 Ti included in that if it hits its rumored May release date.

Where to buy the Nvidia Diablo 4 bundle

Blizzard

You can get the bundle from all good retailers in the US, including Best Buy and B&H.

The news originally leaked out of B&H and other retailers, who put the bundle up a little too early in the day. It’s not just a copy of the game you’ll be getting, but a bunch of goodies for your other Blizzard titles. Even Diablo 3 is being included, with special pre-order cosmetics for getting Diablo 4 thrown into the deal, too.

On top of this, you’ll get:

Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith Armor

Diablo III Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

For those upgrading the PC at the moment, you could be set to get two of the biggest games of this year free with your hardware. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor might have been met with poor reception from the PC crowd, but some retailers are still shipping copies with AMD CPUs.

Diablo 4 is set to release on June 6 and should be playable not only on the top-tier hardware from Nvidia but also on the Steam Deck and other handhelds too.

