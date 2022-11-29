Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: Predicted specs, price, release date & more

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti might be coming very soon and will be a rebadged version of the old RTX 4080 12GB model which was previously canceled. We suspect that the GPU will launch in early January.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is currently pipped to be the newest graphics card to join the RTX 40-series lineup, and join the already released RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. However, the RTX 4070 Ti might actually be based on something that we have already seen before. Remember the canceled RTX 4080 12GB? Well, it might just be making a return in the form of an RTX 4070 Ti.

Nvidia has also announced an event at an upcoming CES showcase on Tuesday, January 3rd. This is where we might see the RTX 4070 Ti finally materialize as a new product.

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti might be officially released on January 5, 2022. This comes after reports which seem to point towards an early January release for the GPU.

You have to remember, the RTX 4080 12GB was unceremoniously “unlaunched” after its initial reveal. That means that it’s very likely that the majority of these graphics cards were already built and assembled ahead of Nvidia’s U-turn. That’s why Team Green will be eager to roll out the GPU again in an attempt to get another product on the market after AMD’s RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX.

RTX 4070 Ti specifications prediction

The RTX 4070 Ti is likely to be based on the RTX 4080 12GB model, which we’ve already seen announced with official specifications. If Nvidia does not change anything about the graphics card and just rename it, we have a good idea of what to expect.

SPEC RTX 4080 16GB RTX 4070 Ti 12GB (Predicted) NVIDIA CUDA Cores 9728 7680 Boost Clock (GHz) 2.51 2.61 Base Clock (GHz) 2.21 2.31 Standard Memory Config 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Interface Width 256-bit 192-bit Maximum GPU Temperature (in C) 90 90 Graphics Card Power (W) 320 285 Required System Power (W) (4) 750 700 Required Power Connectors 3x PCIe 8-pin cables (adapter in box) OR1x 450 W or greater PCIe Gen 5 cable 2x PCIe 8-pin cables (adapter in box) OR1x 300 W or greater PCIe Gen 5 cable Maximum Digital Resolution (1) 7680×4320 7680×4320 Standard Display Connectors HDMI(2), 3x DisplayPort(3) HDMI(2), 3x DisplayPort(3) Multi-Monitor 4 4 HDCP 2.3 2.3 Length 304 mm N/A Width 137 mm N/A Slot 3-Slot (61mm) N/A

RTX 4070 Ti benchmark predictions

We expect that the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti will be around the same level of performance as an RTX 3090 Ti. This will allow the graphics card to sit nicely behind the RTX 4080 at around 20% slower in terms of pure rasterization performance.

Since the GPU is likely to be based on the RTX 4080 12GB, we’ve got some idea of how it will perform in games. Nvidia themselves revealed benchmarks of the upcoming graphics card, so we’re expecting that the GPU will have some pretty modest power under the hood.