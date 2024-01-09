Diablo 4 set to receive Ray Tracing update improving shadows and reflections

Diablo 4 is set to receive a Ray Tracing update this March, bringing improvements to shadows and reflections.

If there’s one benefit of using Nvidia’s GeForce RTX cards, it’s the line’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and Ray Tracing compatibility with a wide variety of games.

And in Nvidia’s special address at CES 2024, they’ve announced a slew of games will be receiving DLSS 3 support, with Blizzard’s online RPG, Diablo 4 receiving a long-awaited Ray Tracing update this March.

As showcased in the special address, the update looks to improve reflections, shadows, and light through Ray tracing. And since Diablo 4 already has DLSS 3 support, it can be used to compensate for any performance hit from enabling Ray tracing.

As for what the performance will be like with Ray Tracing on, we got a glimpse of it, however, the showcase made no mention of what the specs were.

But according to Nivdia, with DLSS 3 and Ray Tracing off, players can expect roughly 47-57 FPS. With ray tracing and DLSS 3 on, it’s around 144 to 188 FPS. However, do take the numbers with a grain of salt as it will vary between systems.

DLSS is Nvidia’s suite of real-time image-enhancing and upscaling tools which can improve resolution, anti-aliasing, and framerates if a game supports it. And Nvidia is looking to implement across more titles.

In the showcase, Nvidia revealed even more DLSS 3 compatible games, with titles such as Horizon: Forbidden West, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Pax Dei receiving the DLSS treatment.

Nvidia also announced three new RTX 40-series Super graphics cards, with the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4070 Super all launching this month.