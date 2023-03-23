Nvidia GeForce driver update adds support for Diablo 4 & Cyberpunk 2077 “Overdrive Mode”

The latest driver update for Nvidia graphics cards brings DLSS 2 and 3 updates to a range of games and support for upcoming titles like Diablo IV.

It’s another big gaming release season, and Nvidia is making sure their GPUs work just as intended with many major games. Diablo IV might headline this driver update, but it’s not the only thing Nvidia bringing to the table it.

Team Green is including updates for the following games in their patch:

Resident Evil 4 Remake, Smalland, The Last of Us Part 1, and Deceive Inc. will all be receiving fixes and DLSS 2 support. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 will be getting a splashy DLSS 3 update and Cyberpunk 2077 is being prepped for Overdrive Mode, releasing on April 11.

Overdrive Mode is CD Projekt Red’s new ray tracing update that brings a massive overhaul to how the game handles lighting within the world. While it’ll probably be hacked to work on older GPUs, it’s expected on the top-line RTX 40-series GPUs will handle it.

CD Projekt Red and Nvidia originally showed this off alongside the announcement of DLSS 3’s frame-generation prowess that we have now tested on various graphics cards, including the RTX 4080.

Diablo 4 Open Beta gets DLSS 2

After the beta was well received by streamers and fans alike, Blizzard’s next open beta for Diablo 4 is getting DLSS 2 support from March 24. This isn’t the final update that Nvidia will supply for the game, as its release on June 6 will bring DLSS 3 support.

Forza Horizon 5 to get Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia and Playground Games are going to implement Nvidia Reflex alongside DLSS 3. Reflex provides a far smoother interaction with the onscreen game at high refresh rates, with actions taken supposed to see lower latency than normal.

Nvidia expects this update to “break the 120FPS barrier at 4K with every setting maxed out.”

Nvidia’s other announcements last week included a pre-Games Developers Conference showing. This was solely to bring to light that the tech behind DLSS 3 will start being integrated with Unreal Engine and making it open source. This will ensure more developers can integrate the tech into their games quicker and easier.

The company will also be including Redfall with RTX GPUs for a limited time.