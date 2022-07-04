Nvidia RTX 4080: Price, specs, release date & more

Joel Loynds . 1 day ago

The RTX 4080 is expected to hit later this year, Nvidia is set to release its next generation of graphics cards very soon, so here’s just about every piece of information we’ve gathered about the upcoming RTX 4080.

There’s a lot to talk about with Nvidia’s upcoming 4000 series, but the key thing we want to get into the nitty-gritty with today is the RTX 4080, Nvidia’s true flagship card. Why true flagship? Because it’ll be usable by actual humans and not strange individuals who need a 4090 on their electricity bill.

Whenever Nvidia releases an XX80 card, it’s usually near the top of the pile, performance-wise before you start to hit a barrier of price to performance that begins to rapidly diminish, which makes every Nvidia XX80 card incredibly popular amongst gamers and PC enthusiasts alike.

You’ll start to notice more and more that graphics cards are slowly coming back into stock across the board, with the 3070 Ti and 3080 now coming into stock regularly, a stark difference from the last 18 months, where stock drops were few and far between.

While the prices will continue to plummet, the RTX 4000 series is currently on track to hit store shelves properly this time – though expect to see prices hit the ridiculous levels if and when cryptocurrency rears its head. Nvidia has spent a total of $10 billion on acquiring, and ensuring there are enough parts to build graphics cards for the expected demand.

So far the main story surrounding the RTX 40-series cards is that it’s going to be a huge power draw, with leaked specs already indicating that some 1000-watt power supplies are going to be outpaced by the higher-end gear.

Nvidia RTX 4080 release date rumors

We’re expecting the RTX 4080 to release in September, which is roughly when the previous entries have launched. Nvidia should be announcing release dates for their new line of cards in the coming weeks. But, so far there’s only speculation from leaker Kopite7Kimi who mentioned that we could be seeing announcements as early as July.

Nvidia RTX 4080 price rumors

Nvidia No, there’s no images of a 4080 – enjoy this 3090 Ti instead

The RTX 4080 should cost $700, going on previous cards in the same ballpark. The 2080 and 3080 both cost this, as well as the 1080 Ti when it launched. Nvidia is pretty good with just slotting in the new card into the old version’s place price-wise, so expect similar results for the 4070, 4060, and so on. However, with the rise in material costs, it’s likely that this $700 boundary could be shattered.

It’s a tricky one, though. As we’re currently witnessing GPUs drop in price after cryptocurrency bottomed out spectacularly and hasn’t been quick to recover, it’s safe to assume that the MSRP and what you pay will nearly be a one-to-one. Factories are also starting to ramp up production again since Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted en masse, so cards should start hitting shelves a lot quicker.

Nvidia 4080 specs and benchmarks

These cards are going to be powerful. The generational leap between the 20-series and 30-series was more to ensure that RTX worked and that 4K gaming was actually achievable without restrictions. The jump to the 40-series seems to be increasing just about everything to build monsters.

According to reports, the Nvidia RTX 4080 will be ‘cut down’ in some capacity, offering a variation on the ‘full’ chip inside the planned Ti revision. While it’ll be minimal from a consumer perspective, it’s those deeply embedded within the GPU world that believe the next cards should provide even more power than what’s being offered on the regular versions.

Read more: RTX 40 series card specifications tweaked

This doesn’t mean you should hold out, not one bit, as the RTX 4080 is going to browbeat pretty much whatever you eventually throw at it.

RTX 4080 rumored specs

16GB of GDDR6X VRAM

10,240 CUDA cores (+18% more than 3080)

144 Ray tracing cores

440 Tensor cores

256 Bus width

18 Gbps of memory speed

Source: Kopite7Kimi

The AD103-300 GPU that’s powering the RTX 4080 will possibly come with a neat 64MB of L2 cache and 224 ROPs. For the rest of us, nod along and know that’s really, really good.

As for power draw, there’s concern over the 40-series’ extra requirements. These cards are going to be thirsty, with the RTX 4080 potentially drinking a titanic 420W from your PC at the absolute peak of usage. This is a potential 100+W increase over its predecessor, the 3080.

This would firmly place higher-end power supplies in demand, as the overhead will be needed to make sure your PC doesn’t just decide enough is enough. Many power supply manufacturers are adopting a new-generation PCIe power socket in order to supply cards with this amount of power. No one wants hundreds of cables attached to their cards, and it’s something that we hope AIB manufacturers get involved with, too.

RTX 4080 benchmark speculation

Right now, there are no official benchmarks of the RTX 4080. However, just from looking at the specs, you already know this is going to be fast. The card is destined to be that premium level of hardware that just does what it says on the tin. It won’t even go anywhere outside your PC for a long, long time, as Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR supersampling will extend its life far beyond what was originally envisioned.

Should you upgrade to the RTX 40-series?

If you’re on a 10-series or 20-series, yes. Now is the time to upgrade. However, if you’re on a 30-series, no. Unless you need to absolutely need to remain on the cutting edge. These cards will supposedly need PCIe 4.0, even though 3.0 is forward compatible, if you’re planning on making the leap to the RTX 4080 or any of its siblings, you’re going to be upgrading the full thing. Motherboard, CPU, etc. It’s time. Let it go.

For those on the 30-series, just don’t bother. The Ti variations might be worth it, but the jump at a consumer – that’s you – level is not worth the hassle of having to get, install and pay out the nose for yet another new GPU. So if you recently upgraded or built a machine and kicking yourself, then don’t. New graphics cards will not magically make your older card slower.