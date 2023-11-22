Diablo 4 free on Steam this week for Thanksgiving

Blizzard has made Diablo 4 free on Steam for the next week and those who buy it can take advantage of a 40% discount.

Diablo 4 now has a ‘play for free’ button added to its Steam page, letting players enjoy the game for free for a week before deciding if they want to purchase the full version or not. Those who do will be able to take advantage of a 40% discount on Steam, making now an ideal time to try/purchase the game for those who were planning to do so.

Blizzard has revealed that the free trial will only last for one week and will end on November 28 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm GMT.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 will be free on Steam for a week.

Players will only be able to reach level 20 and won’t be able to level up beyond that point until after they purchase the discounted game.

However, this should be enough to make an informed decision about whether or not to buy the full game.

Diablo 4 was released to positive reviews but had a shaky first season. The game is currently in its second season which has been far more well-received than its predecessor. It also adds a new vampire-themed questline to play.

Season 2 of Diablo 4 will be running until January 2024 and the first expansion, Vessel of Hatred is planned for late 2024. It will see the return of Mephisto and his efforts to conquer Sanctuary.