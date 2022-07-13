Nvidia RTX 4070: Price, specs, release date & more

Sayem Ahmed . 18 hours ago

The RTX 4070 is one of the most hotly-anticipated graphics card launches of the year. Nvidia should be due to release the first of its next-generation graphics cards later this year. We’ve gathered up every scrap of information we can find about the upcoming GPU.

Though The RTX 4080 and 4090 are indeed some of the most hotly-anticipated GPUs on the market, they are not one of the cards that most people will end up with. In the Steam Hardware Survey, you can see that the most popular cards are actually the XX60 variant, closely followed by XX70 series.

This is because they often produce one of the best price-to-performance ratios of graphics cards in the entire stack. With reported GPU power requirements skyrocketing, many people might choose to go for a lower-end card that doesn’t use quite as much power as its bigger brothers.

The RTX 4070 is set to be on a brand-new platform, which Nvidia has reportedly paid TSMC $10 million to book. However recent developments have shown that Nvidia will be facing weaker demand, and wishes to cut orders for the new 4000-series cards, according to Digitimes.

Nvidia

We’re currently expecting the Nvidia RTX 4070 to release in December 2022. This estimation comes slightly later than our initial estimations which pegged the GPU for release slightly earlier, according to Kopite7Kimi.

However as per a recent video from YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, we could be seeing the cards released later in the year, starting with the RTX 4090. After that, Nvidia will move down the stack to the RTX 4080, then 4070.

It’s very possible that the length of this delay could be extended, and by proxy mean that the release of the RTX 4070 slides into 2023. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as Nvidia announces its future plans regarding its next-generation graphics cards.

Nvidia RTX 4070 price rumors

We estimate the Nvidia RTX 4070 will be priced around $600, though there is no official pricing. Our estimate is based on Nvidia’s previous pricing structure for the RTX 3070, which launched at $499. However, factors like a rise in materials costs in addition to inflation could cause this baseline MSRP to rise significantly, especially if it possesses a large jump in performance.

Therefore, it’s possible that we may see a pricepoint as high as $600, due to a price hike in the cost of silicon wafers. This is due to the sheer demand of silicon wafers.

Nvidia RTX 4070 specs and benchmarks

The RTX 4070 is expected to be an incredibly powerful graphics card, we hope to see it perform about as well as an RTX 3080, however that remains to be seen. Leaks point toward the RTX 4070 being powered on the AD104-275 chip, which is the second step down from the full-fat AD102 wafer. However, we’re expecting that the chip will still deliver excellent gaming performance.

Kopite7Kimi detailed their most recent update to the RTX 4000-series’ specifications a couple of weeks ago.

Nvidia RTX 4070 rumored specifications

10GB of GDDR6 VRAM

7168 CUDA cores (+17% more than the RTX 3070)

76 Ray Tracing Cores

304 Tensor cores

160-bit bus width

18GBps memory bandwidth

Additionally, there is a good bet that the Nvidia designs will be using the new PCI 5.0 power connector. These power ports debuted on the RTX 3000 Founders Edition cards.

Luckily, being a slightly cut-down chip, you won’t have to rush off to buy a new power supply, at least, we don’t think. Because the higher-end chips run much faster and demand much more power, there is a good chance that if you have a 750W power supply, or above, you’ll be just fine.

With regards to performance, early reports from Moore’s Law is Dead suggested that the RTX 4070 could approach RTX 3090 speeds, but we remain skeptical about this assertion. It was made a good while ago, and since then numerous plans could have changed, and we saw a minor decrease in the reported specifications.

However, Moore’s Law is Dead also reports that Ray Tracing performance is once again significantly improved, potentially making the technology even more accessible to gamers.

We’d say to expect RTX 3080-like performance from the RTX 4070, as it’s the simplest apples-to-apples generational shift that you can expect without going into making some pretty wild lofty claims, though YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead still suggests that we might see RTX 3090-like performance.