New RTX 40-series bundle offers up over 100 games for free with Game Pass

RTC 40-series GPUs are now being bundled with three months of Game Pass PC, unlocking hundreds of games as soon as you install your GPU.

Microsoft’s Game Pass has become a success among both hardcore and casual gamers, letting users try some of the latest games for a bargain price. This subscription lets players try out titles they might not usually play, or game along with friends on some of the biggest multiplayer games on Xbox or PC. Now customers who buy one of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40-series of graphics cards can get three months of free Game Pass access.

The offer applies to participating GeForce RTX cards, which include the 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, 4070, 4060 Ti, or 4060. These cards are currently some of the most powerful and capable on the market and can support DLSS and ray tracing. DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling is a technology that can improve the performance of some of the latest games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield, providing better framerates and reducing lag for a smoother gaming experience.

GeForce Now is also included

Also included in the bundle is access to GeForce NOW, Nvidia’s cloud gaming platform. This service lets users stream games to a range of devices including PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, TVs, and smartphones. The Priority membership to GeForce NOW included in the deal gives users access to premium gaming servers, longer gaming sessions, and RTX features on supported games.

Some of the biggest and most popular games are available through Game Pass, including Payday 3, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft, and Mortal Kombat 11. To ensure broad appeal, it isn’t just the latest and biggest games that are made available via Game Pass, but smaller retro or indie titles, such as Wolfenstein 3D or Lies of P.

The offer is available in multiple countries, and full details on participating retailers and other terms and conditions can be found on Nvidia’s website.

