Asus ROG Ally: Price, specifications & performance speculation

Looking for the latest on the Asus ROG Ally? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the latest Steam Deck competitor, with a healthy dose of speculation.

The ASUS ROG Ally is the company’s first foray into the handheld gaming PC market, which is currently dominated by Valve’s Steam Deck, in addition to smaller manufacturers like Ayaneo. The device was announced on April Fool’s Day, calling into question its legitimacy.

April Fool’s jokes have simmered down in the last few years, with the height of online pranks from big companies and those online starting to wear thin. However, Asus didn’t get the memo and announced an entire handheld PC, the Asus ROG Ally.

Running a custom AMD chip, it appears to be Asus attempting to stand up to the might of Valve’s Steam Deck. Though, depending on the specs, the ROG Ally might be more in line with the more expensive Ayaneo.

Where to buy the Asus ROG Ally

The ASUS ROG Ally is presumed to be available at Best Buy. However, this is limited to signing up for a waitlist on the site, with more details presumably coming soon.

Is the Asus ROG Ally real?

The ROG Ally appears to be a real product and not an April Fool’s prank. Following all the evidence we’ve had since the initial announcement, it seems like Asus is going ahead with this.

This trailer dropped on April 1

Once the news hit the web, speculation circulated about its announcement. Not only was the video a little too impressive, or expensive, to be for a one-off April Fools joke, but it’s what happened after that began to solidify the news.

The Head of Product Management posted to LinkedIn with a little play on words around Ally:

“Happy April Fools. ROG Ally (A-lie).”

Then the official Japanese Asus ROG accounts began sharing the video with tweets emphasizing April 2, when the tweets were posted.

Amongst this, Best Buy put up a waitlist page with a mailing list to get alerted as soon as they get the release date and price.

Finally, Asus ROG’s English Twitter account reposted the link to the pre-order page on April 2 as well.

Some YouTube commenters and online goers have determined that this might have been a smart marketing ploy to get a gist of whether the audience wanted the device to begin with. Once the positive responses had flooded Asus, they appear to have gone along with it.

Asus ROG Ally price speculation

We expect that the ASUS ROG Ally will be priced at around $1000. Looking at the circumstances of the Steam Deck’s pricing, and the various competitors struggling with pricing, we can make some guesses at the ROG Ally’s possible price tag.

The low cost of the Steam Deck was subsidized by Valve’s cash and the hope that sales of software would help recuperate the investment. Meanwhile, the much more expensive competition could give us a better indication of the price of ROG’s Ally.

While devices like the AyaNeo 2, GPD Win 4, and others sport much better specs than the Steam Deck, this causes them to be costly. The Ayaneo 2 is around $400 more than the top-end Steam Deck.

Our predictions put the ROG Ally on the higher end, and we’d suspect that Asus would also subsidize the costs too to some degree. Tentatively, we’d say to expect the ROG Ally to be around $1000 minimum.

We’re also expecting a small premium to be tacked onto the price tag due to the inclusion of Windows 11. Microsoft, despite wanting as many users on the platform as possible, will still charge manufacturers for the licenses.

Asus ROG Ally specifications speculation: Little Phoenix AMD APU & more

There are no confirmed specs for the ROG Ally, only the continued speculation that it could be using AMD’s “Little Phoenix” APU.

Spec Predicted APU Little Phoenix (Hybrid Phoenix 2) RAM LPDDR5 Screen 7-inch, 1080p Architecture RDNA3 Storage 2230 NVMe Connections USB-4, proprietary ROG PCIe connection All speculation

Valve currently powers the Steam Deck with another custom AMD APU – Van Gogh – a chip that combines both GPU and CPU into one. These are often designed for mobile devices, but in recent years, AMD’s APUs have proven to be exceptionally powerful for what they are. The 5600G and 5700G were budget builders’ go-to when they launched.

Asus ROG Ally might be more powerful than the Steam Deck

However, Little Phoenix, which appeared on radars last year, is allegedly coming in with a suspected 50% extra horsepower over Van Gogh. Valve has said it’s waiting for a much bigger breakthrough before launching a Steam Deck 2. Although, if the ROG Ally is powered by Little Phoenix, it’d be a step ahead in terms of raw power out the gate.

The Little Phoenix APU being touted for the ROG Ally is the second iteration, being dubbed “Phoenix2” in some reports. 3DCenter on Twitter claimed that the APU will be outfitted with “2 default Zen 4 cores and 4 medium-clocking Zen 4 cores”.

Little Phoenix performance

Of course, being a mobile device, the Little Phoenix APU will be a “cut-down” version of the full device it is based on. This means, while it will feature RDNA3, it’s not operating at the same power as the devices inside Ryzen 7000 laptops.

We also have some speculation as to the other specs it houses, as Little Phoenix tests have been cropping up more frequently – especially around the time a certain device would be getting ready for announcements.

Some speculation and investigations have concluded that the ROG Ally could end up landing between a 7640HS or 7840HS chip found in some of the upcoming laptops from AMD’s partners.

ROG XG eGPU

In the trailer, the device is hooked up to a docking station. This is powered by Asus’ ROG external GPU hub, which is currently available for its tablet hybrid. The latest version features an RTX 4090, and multiple other connection options (USB-A, HDMI, etc.), and is priced at $1999.

Asus’ ROG XG Mobile requires a custom PCIe connection too, meaning it can’t be used outside of certain devices. On top of this, the 4090 inside will be a similar cutdown version found in certain laptops. Nvidia’s RTX 40-series for laptops might feature the same branding, but the performance might be closer to a 4080 on desktop than the 4090 itself.

Of course, if the device features USB-C powered by USB-4, a lot of this could be rendered moot. If it is powerful enough, loading it onto a generic USB-C hub could be a cheaper, and easier method, of playing the device on the couch.

Performance predictions

With the onboard power of the ROG Ally looking to be a jump over the Steam Deck, we’re expecting to see a lot of games perform better. It’d also be a fool’s expectation to think the device could play most modern games higher than medium settings while on the go.

The Steam Deck currently manages around a locked 30FPS to 40FPS for things like Resident Evil 4 Remake, but the RDNA3-backed APU could potentially squeeze out to a variable framerate of 40-60 very easily at 1080p, medium settings.

Of course, being yet another mobile AMD device, a lot of its performance would be reliant on supersampling.

In games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC, we found that AMD’s supersampling options were bested by Intel’s XeSS. FSR and FSR 2.0, AMD’s options, have consistently been under criticism from us at Dexerto due to the muddying of the image on the screen.

However, regardless of how things look, the Asus ROG Ally will be heavily reliant on FSR and other supersampling options to maintain performance across the board.

Battery life is a massive concern on these portable PCs, and the Steam Deck, even while using FSR, can sometimes only last a maximum of a couple hours before needing to be charged.

With much better hardware onboard, the ROG Ally might be a victim of its power levels.

We imagine that the ASUS ROG Ally will release in the Fall or Winter. We’d imagine that the device is a little while away from being released, if our specifications predictions turn out to be correct. We’d expect to hear further details regarding the handheld at Computex for confirmation of a release date.

