Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether the dungeon-crawling RPG adventure game will be playable on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Diablo 4 aims to deliver addictive dungeon exploration with in-depth character class customization, giving fans greater freedom than ever before. From new classes to legendary loot, there’s certainly a lot to be excited about.

However, with Diablo 4 releasing on PC and Xbox Series X|S, many players will be wondering whether the game will be released on Xbox Games Pass. After all, Microsoft’s subscription service is home to plenty of classic titles and new hits.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re curious to know whether you’ll be able to play Diablo 4 on Xbox Game Pass, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Blizzard The Diablo 4 release date is fast approaching.

While there has been no official word on whether Diablo 4 will be coming to Game Pass, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, has confirmed that a number of core Activision Blizzard titles will be making their way to Game Pass.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities,” said the CEO. “By delivering even more value to players, we hope to continue growing Game Pass, extending its appeal to mobile phones and any connected device.”

Article continues after ad

Whether Diablo 4 will be available on Games Pass upon the game’s launch remains to be seen, but for now, it looks promising for PC and Xbox players. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we receive official information.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and updates.