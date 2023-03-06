Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck?

Wondering whether you can play Diablo 4 on Steam Deck? Well, find out the answer to this question with our handy guide.

While information surrounding the Diablo 4 beta and system requirements has been revealed, many players will wonder whether the game works on Steam Deck. After all, being able to take your dungeon-crawling adventure on the go will be incredibly beneficial to any player looking to farm the best gear.

Whether you’re an avid Steam Deck gamer who enjoys playing the latest titles or just want to enjoy Blizzard’s action RPG without having to be tied to your monitor, then you’ll want to know if Diablo 4 is compatible with Valve’s portable console. So, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about Diablo 4 functionality on Steam Deck.

Is Diablo 4 on Steam Deck?

Diablo 4 would be the perfect game to play on Steam Deck

As of writing, there has been no news on whether Diablo 4 will be playable on Steam Deck. In fact, the game’s official page gives no word on whether it will release on the console. It’s important to note that Diablo 3 isn’t officially supported on Steam Deck.

While this doesn’t mean Diablo 4 won’t be compatible, it does look rather unlikely that it will be playable on Valve’s device. Of course, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as new information is available, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Diablo 4 will release on June 6, 2023, and be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Diablo 4 is playable on Steam Deck. Be sure to check out more content on our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.