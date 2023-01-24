Get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

AMD will be giving out free copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with select CPUs. Here’s how to get it before the offer runs out.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on March 17, and AMD is once again spinning up their tie-in deals with their new 7000-series CPUs. You might also recall Intel doing this with Modern Warfare 2.

Previously, AMD’s CPUs have given away copies of GTAV, and Vermintide, among others.

The deal runs from today, January 24, until April 1, 2023. Players will have until May 6, 2023 to redeem their codes as well.

AMD’s new CPU line has been well received, despite running a little hot. However, the range that’s available with the deal will be more than capable of playing the latest Star Wars game.

Article continues after ad

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up the story of Cal Kestis in his fight against the Empire.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The previous game, Jedi: Fallen Order, saw Cal and his newly formed ragtag group take on the Empire’s Jedi hunters, the Inquisitors. It took a vaguely Dark Souls style of gameplay, with each pit stop resetting the world for you to do battle in once again.

It also, despite EA’s mistakes, plays great on the Steam Deck.

Which AMD CPUs does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor come with?

Unlike previous deals with AMD, you will only get Jedi: Survivor with 7000 series CPUs. There doesn’t appear to be any indication of it including the mobile series either, so it seems like a desktop-only deal for now.

Article continues after ad

However, from the 7950X downwards, there’s a healthy amount of stock available across the web. Below, we’ve collected the very best places to grab the new CPUs from. As of right now, it appears to only be Newegg and Amazon in the US.

Newegg Amazon 7600X 7600X 7700X 7700X 7900X 7900X 7950X 7950X

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.