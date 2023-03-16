Nvidia DLSS 3 update adds new tools and support for upcoming games

Nvidia plans to release new tools at GDC, but the big announcement is support for many hot upcoming games with the DLSS 3 update.

With the Games Developer Conference next week, Nvidia has gotten ahead of the event to bring us a DLSS 3 update. The graphics card manufacturer will release its DLSS 3 frame generation tech to the public, as part of an open-source program.

Nvidia Streamline is a framework that allows for a more straightforward implementation of technologies into games and apps. As well as releasing it on Streamline, Nvidia will be working directly with Epic Games to bring DLSS 3 to Unreal Engine 5. Both teams plan to bring the updated DLSS 3 to Unreal with version 5.2, set for release later this year.

Article continues after ad

Nvidia’s DLSS 3 explained

What this means for you, a video game player, is that a lot of developers will be able to take advantage of Nvidia’s tech far more easily. By integrating it with Unreal and releasing it as open source, it’ll begin to see a much wider breadth of support going forward.

DLSS 3 is only supported on the RTX 40-series cards and brings tech, like frame generation and better quality to their supersampling. There’s also a new anti-aliasing option, DLAA, which uses the neural network Nvidia has built to power DLSS to smooth out edges.

The most exciting is frame generation, which we first saw implemented in Cyberpunk 2077. This allows the GPU to “look ahead” and provide a frame by using an algorithm. This takes away the stress from the graphics card and provides a smoother experience as a result.

Article continues after ad

Diablo IV and Redfall to get DLSS 3 support

Nvidia will also be bringing DLSS 3 support to some hotly anticipated games. These include things like Diablo IV and Redfall, bringing the supported list up to 270 games so far.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the press release, Michael Bukowski, the technical director of Diablo IV said:

“Supporting smooth gameplay in Diablo IV is a priority for Blizzard, we’re excited by the high frame rate of Diablo IV running on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series hardware and DLSS 3.”

DLSS 3 will also be coming to Microsoft’s Forza Horizon 5 on March 28.

Nvidia also revealed that DLSS 3 has been implemented seven times faster than DLSS 2 was, six months after release.