Save 21% on this Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle in Cyber Monday deal

Save 21% on the Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Limited Edition Bundle this Cyber Monday. Killer console, a killer deal for demon slayers.

This Cyber Monday brings a killer Xbox Series X bundle for demon slayers and loot hunters. The Diablo 4 Limited Edition console packs the freshly-forged power of the Xbox Series X with a host of hellish extras from Blizzard’s dark action RPG.

Players can save 21% on this Xbox monster machine, complete with a custom engraved case and 1TB lightning-fast SSD. That’s over $100 off the retail price while stocks last.

Beyond the monstrous Xbox power, the bundle comes loaded with in-game goodies for seasoned Nephalem and new adventurers in Sanctuary alike. Battle hell’s invading army with the Light-Bearer halo mount for your Diablo 4 hero, then strike the Prime Evils in Diablo 4 with the angelic Inarius wings and a cheeky Inarius Murloc pet.

Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle for just $439.00 this Cyber Monday

The bundle also includes WoW and Diablo Immortal extras, making it a monster package for Blizzard fans. With Xbox Series X power and speed, you’ll load levels, equip new loot, and leap between towns in the blink of an eye.

This Cyber Monday Xbox bundle makes slaying Sanctuary’s demonic hordes smooth, stunning, and seriously discounted for the next 24 hours only. So if you’re itching for some serious demon-slaying action on cutting-edge hardware, now’s the time to bag 21% off and dive into the darkness.

