How to get Black Myth: Wukong free with new Nvidia GPUs

Nvidia is running another free game promotion, partnering with Black Myth: Wukong. Those who purchase a new RTX 40-series graphics card, laptop, or PC, will be eligible.

Black Myth launches on August 20, however, you shouldn’t wait until then to get new hardware. The offer will be live from July 9 to August 19, a day before Wukong’s release. Any new hardware installed or laptops set up during this time should be eligible for a free code.

The Chinese-made game has received all of the Nvidia trimmings possible. Featured since 2021, Black Myth: Wukong has been one of Team Green’s go-to to show off its technology.

It makes perfect sense to bundle the two together, as Wukong will be bringing DLSS 3.5 to the table, with full ray tracing support. Developers Game Science is building the game on Unreal 5, having upgraded from the originally announced UE4.

With even more requirements needed to run smoothly, DLSS 3.5 is sure to make a world of difference. Nvidia’s DLSS is their supersampling offering, reducing the resolution of the game to blow it back up to the required resolution through machine learning algorithms.

DLSS 3.5, however, differs slightly. Nvidia has specifically targeted lighting with 3.5, with it applying the same supersampling concept to in-game lighting and ray tracing.

Black Myth: Wukong has generated a tonne of hype since its announcement. From its impressive visuals and flashy combat, we’ll find out if it holds up to the promise seen.

Where to buy the Black Myth: Wukong Nvidia bundle

You’ll be able to find all the eligible places to buy a GPU on Nvidia’s website. However, we recommend the following three stores for prebuilds and laptops:

Which Nvidia cards are eligible for a free copy of Black Myth: Wukong?

Nvidia has stated that the following RTX 40-series graphics cards are eligible:

4090

4080 SUPER

4080

4070 Ti SUPER

4070 Ti

4070 SUPER

4070

4090 Laptop GPU

4080 Laptop GPU

4070 Laptop GPU

Nvidia will not be including GPUs or laptops with the 4060 and 4050 in this deal. However, the game should work just fine on these cards, as the minimum requirements require a GTX 1060 at the very least.

