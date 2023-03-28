Nvidia RTX 4060 & 4060 Ti reportedly set for launch in May

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti are reportedly set to launch in May, with both graphics cards releasing after the RTX 4070, which is allegedly set for April 13.

Hot on the heels of Nvidia’s announcements at GTC, the company appears to be preparing for several mainstream consumer graphics card launches. Firstly, we’re expecting the RTX 4070 to land on April 13. The next graphics cards that we expect to see will be the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti.

The “60” class of graphics cards is traditionally the most consumer-friendly and offers a great balance between price to performance for mainstream PC gamers, this is supported by how the RTX 3060 has incredible market penetration, according to the Steam Hardware Survey.

Article continues after ad

According to new information from sources at WCCFTech, the RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti are currently tipped to release in May. Both graphics cards are expected to land during the month, however, we have yet to hear anything about a specific date for launch on both cards. However, we expect that they will be staggered, with the RTX 4060 Ti coming first before an RTX 4060 released slightly later.

RTX 4060 & 4060 Ti speculation

Dexerto

The RTX 4060 Ti is also expected to launch with a cut-down of the AD106 RTX 40-series chip, which is the same one used in the RTX 4070 mobile version that we expect to see in systems such as the Razer Blade.

Article continues after ad

We’ve already heard that certain AIBs will be able to use normal 8-pin EPS connectors, instead of the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector that famously melted when improperly inserted during the RTX 4090‘s launch window.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, as ever with GPU leaks, we would recommend that you take any rumors such as these with a grain of salt, as we have no official confirmation that any of these reports are indeed true. After the release of the RTX 4060, it’s unclear whether or not Nvidia will release a lower-end “50” SKU, as they did with the RTX 3050. However, it’s something that we’d love to see either this generation or the next generation, as a low-end card equipped with DLSS 3 could elevate lower-end graphics cards massively.