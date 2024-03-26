Diablo 4 gets big ray tracing upgrade ahead of Game Pass launch

Diablo IV is getting a ray tracing upgrade ahead of the game’s launch on Xbox Game Pass to make the title “more immersive than ever”.

When Diablo IV first made its triumphant release onto PCs and consoles, the long-awaited follow-up in the Diablo series featured Nvidia’s DLSS 3 technology straight out of the box. So long as you had the pixel-pushing power to match, the world of Sanctuary never looked better thanks to the accelerated frame rates of Nvidia’s frame-generative tech.

With DLSS 3 Frame Generation and Reflex in its back pocket, Diablo IV enjoyed significant success on PC. Now the world of Sanctuary is getting gorgeous ray-tracing treatment, thanks to a brand-new update.

The update, available today, will add ray-traced reflections and shadows to the game. So long as you have a compatible graphics card to hand, you can delve back into the depths of Sanctuary and witness the effects the dynamic lighting tech has to offer.

“The addition of ray-traced effects is our next step in making the brutal world of Sanctuary feel more immersive than ever”, spoke Diablo IV Technical Director Michael Bukowski on the brand-new update.

“Effects like lightning strikes are now reflected in pools of blood and water, dank cellars and dungeons are more foreboding with realistic soft shadows, and the open world and towns are more grounded with additional realistic shadows and reflections. We are very excited for our community to experience this new technology.”

The ray tracing update is available now, just days ahead of Diablo IV being added to Xbox and PC Game Pass on March 28.

Outpost: Infinity Siege and Horizon Forbidden West get the DLSS treatment

Diablo IV isn’t the only game getting tasty PC features thanks to Nvidia. Outpost: Infinity Siege launches today with Nvidia DLSS 3 Frame Generation support. Those with an RTX 4090 or other 40-series GPU can make use of the massively boosted frame rates, reaching upwards of 160 FPS.

Additionally, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition launched on PC with Nvidia DLSS 3, DLSS 2, and DLAA and Reflex in tow. The PC port can reach an astounding performance of 180 FPS on an RTX 4090, with even older cards like the RTX 4070 still offering up to 90 FPS.

Meanwhile, Alone in the Dark and Lightyear Frontier are also now available with Nvidia DLSS 2 Super Resolution support.