Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti: Price, specs & release date expectations

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is almost certainly coming, and we’ve got all of our latest predictions and leaks about the upcoming GPUs price, release date, and specifications.

Nvidia’s RTX 40-series is pretty powerful at the high end. However, Their mid-range options have proven to be some of the most popular GPUs on the market today. Though, we’ve heard scarce detail about them up until now. The GPU will be powered by the AD106 chip, the third step down from the biggest consumer chip. So, while it will indeed be a powerful card, be sure to keep your expectations in check.

RTX 4060 Ti specifications leak

GPU Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti (Unconfirmed) Nvidia RTX 4070 (Unconfirmed) Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti (Unconfirmed) Nvidia RTX 4080 Nvidia RTX 4090 CUDA cores 4352 5888 7680 9728 16384 Memory 8GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X TBP 225W 250W 285W 320W 450W Unconfirmed specs source: Kopite7Kimi

Couresty of Kopite7Kimi, we have a good idea of what the wider RTX 40-series stack looks like on a basic level, including the RTX 4060 Ti. As it stands, the RTX 4060 Ti will use the AD106 chip, too, being the first-ever desktop GPU to do so. We’re still expecting AD106 to show up first on laptop hardware, however.

We’ve talked about the RTX 4060’s relatively odd specifications before, as it falls around 26% slower than the RTX 4070’s leaked specifications. Needless to say, don’t expect RTX 4080-like performance. Additionally, the meager 8GB of VRAM in 2022 simply isn’t enough for gaming at higher resolutions and is something that we hope to see Nvidia revise before an official announcement.

The GPU is also reportedly using a shorter PCB, to allow for placement in smaller systems like Intel NUC and ITX-based systems. However, a knock against these reported RTX 4060 Ti specifications is also that the card is going to be using a 12VHPWR port, despite only requiring 225W of power. We hope that AIB cards will use a standard PCI power port, instead.

Right now, the RTX 4060 Ti might be a worthy upgrade for those stuck on a 10-series card, but judging from these preliminary specifications, it’s likely that this GPU will target 1080p to 1440p performance at 60FPS. So, don’t expect staggering 4K performance from this GPU.

RTX 4060 Ti price speculation

We expect that the RTX 4060 Ti will retail for around $499 USD upon release. Considering that there is somewhat of a price bump at the high-end for the RTX 40-series, we also expect that the mid-range will also experience this. The RTX 3060 Ti launched for $399, so we anticipate a $100 bump in MSRP.

This pricing structure would also allow Nvidia to launch its vanilla RTX 4060 for under $500, making it a slightly more reasonable prospect for those interested. It’s still a far cry from how great the pricing on the RTX 30-series was, sadly.

We expect the RTX 4060 Ti to release in mid-2023. Potentially, the GPU could release in Spring 2023, however, we are only just hearing more details about the GPU, so we still believe that the GPU could be a little while off, sadly. It’s likely that the RTX 4070 will release sightly before the RTX 4060 Ti, so it’s possible that Nvidia would want to release that first before digging in deeper with the mid-range.

Is the RTX 4060 Ti going to be powerful?

On paper, it appears as though the RTX 4060 Ti is not going to be the strongest GPU out there. With its relatively meagre leaked specifications, and most notably its lack of VRAM, we think that this GPU is looking pretty flawed right out of the gate. It’s likely to still have a sizable bump over the RTX 3060. However, there are just too many question marks over the specifications right now to make a judgment call over whether it’s worth upgrading to quite yet.

For now, keep your eyes peeled on this page, as we get more information about the GPUs.