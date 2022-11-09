Best Black Friday graphics card deals 2022: GPUs, AMD, Nvidia & Intel

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Looking for the best Black Friday graphics card deals? We’ve got you covered with what you can expect when picking up a GPU this coming Black Friday 2022.

Here’s what you can expect this Black Friday: minimal graphics card reductions. Even with cryptocurrency plummeting and prices reduced across the board, GPUs might not see huge discounts.

However, it doesn’t mean that your intrepid deals sniffers will leave them out entirely. AMD has discounted its Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. While on Team Green, we might see a few Nvidia RTX 3060s getting reduced too.

As of right now, the need for a super, tippy-top graphics card is waning. Only those interested in going above and beyond for their gaming experience need apply. Into esports? You’ll be right at home with a 3060, or even 3050. With features like FSR and DLSS, it’s slightly less important to immediately gravitate towards the high-end.

For live service games like Destiny 2, or even Warzone, you might find that making the concession that Nvidia cards are still too much and dip into AMD’s reduced Radeon offerings. You’d be giving up on DLSS, Broadcast, and the like, it’s not all bad when you consider the massive savings.

What about Intel, though? Well, you might find that the cards aren’t being cut in their price as of yet. However, upon further inspection of certain sites, we’ve found that the CPUs have had a sliver of a price drop. We’d say to not hold your breath, but there might be about $25-$50 off.

Nvidia Black Friday graphics card deals

With Nvidia launching the RTX 40-series, you’d think that you’d see deeper discounts for the 3080 and below. With the excess stock of 30-series cards, Nvidia is keen to keep prices high as long as they can. This might result in some RTX 30-series cards not getting discounted at all.

Graphics cards, going forward, are going to be expensive. While we’ve seen some considerable drops on some GPUs, don’t expect a doorbuster bargain.

Black Friday can be a massive boon to those looking to build a budget-friendly, gaming PC. You’ll still get some discounts, even if they are not as good as other items.

AMD Black Friday graphics card deals

While Team Green might not be what you want out of Black Friday, AMD certainly might be. Team Red is adamant about clearing out any and all RX 6000 stock. They are heavily reducing the prices of some of their lineup to make room for the anticipated RDNA 3 cards.

No, you won’t see any RDNA 3 GPUs in the sales, much like you won’t see a 4090, but, the lower-end GPUs from AMD will be more than enough for those looking for mid-tier builds with no need for the additional software that Nvidia brings.

While lacking in software support, AMD has a complete lineup ideal for those who want at most 1440p gaming.

The full Radeon 6000 lineup has seen numerous price drops through the year. But, there’s still some wiggle room from the retailer side to ensure that things get even further discounts.

AMD is also running promotions on the Radeon 6000 lineup, with every card bought from Micro Center eligible for a copy of Dead Island 2, and every card bar the RX6500 and RX6400 eligible for a copy of the Calisto Protocol.

Intel Black Friday graphics card deals

GPUs have seen some major shakeups in the last few years, but no one anticipated Intel to come wading in as they did. Their cards might be on the low-end side of things, offering performance close to the nearly three-year-old 3060, rather than going toe-to-toe with the upcoming lineup.

It’s a weak effort from a performance point, but not one that you should take negatively. These cheap, but semi-useful cards can provide great performance in modern games, at a lower price than the 3060 will often be found for.

Intel is giving away copies of Modern Warfare 2 until the end of the year with each purchase, so if you’re gunning for a way into a multiplayer shooter this year, as well as spruce up the PC, you might find something here.

We don’t expect discounts, but we do expect bundles and some smaller deals to come out of Newegg or other PC-centric stores.

Where is the best place for GPU deals this Black Friday?

Our usual answer for this is Best Buy, but, as they aren’t too invested in being just a parts seller – and have bigger fish to fry this Black Friday – it’ll be your more focused stores. Newegg and Micro Center. B&H is also a decent watch, as you’ll often find the photography and videography store often has some killer deals on hardware.

As for places like Amazon, you’ll find third-party sellers attempting to compete with these retailers, but we’ll be sure to fish through the faff and find the deals that aren’t focused on pumping the price, then lowering it to reach the top of the sales lists.

What graphics card should you get this Black Friday?

In all honesty, it depends on what you play, or what you do. If you’re a content creator and looking for the latest and greatest, you might want to hold out a little longer.

However, for those into esports, and low-requirement MMOs, like World of Warcraft, you’ll find that these lower-tier cards will do you just fine. Even the most common indie games will run on whatever hardware came out in the last five or so years.

For those after higher-end gaming, maybe at 4K and the like, and who have no patience, you will want to go for those high-end cards to help provide you with the most support.

Cards like the 3080, 3070, and higher-end RX6000 cards will last you far longer than lower-powered options. But, if you have that kind of cash to throw around, wait a few more weeks. Then, you will be able to pick and choose from AMD and Nvidia’s latest gaming-focused cards.