2 Pokemon TCG sets just got a massive Black Friday discount

Walmart continues its annual tradition of big Black Friday deals on Pokemon TCG with 50% off two popular sets.

The Pokemon TCG is experiencing a bit of a boom thanks to the release of Pokemon TCG Pocket which has introduced millions of prospective players to the hobby. Of course, the app acts as a condensed version of what is already a worldwide phenomenon.

Fans of the Pokemon TCG have spent their time collecting the rarest and most valuable cards and building competitive decks for competition since the 90s. Whether you’re someone who’s a seasoned veteran of the hobby or just starting out, discounts on its products are always something to keep an eye on.

Walmart has rolled out 2024’s Pokemon TCG Black Friday deal and taken a significant amount off two fairly recent collector packs. The Tyranitar ex and Tsareena ex Premium Collections have both dropped to just $20.00 USD at the retailer.

The Pokemon Company

Ordinarily priced at $39.99 USD, the two collector sets are essentially 50% off for the duration of the deal. Here’s a breakdown of what each pack includes:

Tyranitar ex Premium Collection

1 etched foil card featuring Tyranitar ex

2 foil cards featuring Larvitar and Pupitar

6 Pokemon booster packs

1 magnetic card protector with display base

65 card sleeves featuring Tyranitar as a Tera Pokemon

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

Tsareena ex Premium Collection

1 etched foil card featuring Tsareena ex

2 foil cards featuring Bounsweet and Steenee

6 Pokemon TCG booster packs

1 magnetic card protector with display base

65 card sleeves featuring a Poke ball design

A code card for Pokemon TCG Live

The primary difference between the two packs is the guaranteed evolutionary lines of either Tyranitar or Tsareena depending on your preference. The real value comes from the included booster packs which feature two Twilight Masquerade packs, two Paradox Rift packs, and two Temporal Forces packs.

For context, Walmart sells booster packs from each of these sets for $9.99 USD each. If you choose to purchase either of these sets via Walmart’s Pokemon TCG Black Friday deal, you’ll receive $59.94 worth of booster packs for roughly a third of that price.

This makes them an ideal holiday gift for Pokemon TCG enthusiasts whether they’re just getting into the hobby or have been playing and collecting for a long time. Conversely, it’s a fantastic deal if you’re looking to add to your own collection.

