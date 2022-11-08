Nvidia’s canceled 12GB RTX 4080 reportedly returning as RTX 4070 Ti

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Nvidia’s canceled 12GB RTX 4080 may return to life as the company’s RTX 4070 Ti release, according to reports.

On October 14, Nvidia revealed that they no longer had plans to release the RTX 4080 12GB after the reception of the card’s possible launch didn’t quite go as planned.

As it was set to release alongside the 16GB variation, Nvidia claims that having two GPUs with the 4080 brandings was too “confusing.”

According to a tweet from well-known leaker ‘kopite7kimi,’ the green company found the unlaunched card a forever home.

Nvidia’s 12GB RTX 4080 may return as RTX 4070 TI

On November 7, Twitter user kopite7kimi tweeted: “The original RTX 4080 12GB will become RTX 4070 Ti instead.”

Kopite, a reliable source in the tech leaks community, has accurately leaked many of the RTX 40 series specifications in the past, including the power draw of the incredibly large RTX 4090.

Shortly after the reveal of the RTX 4080 12GB, Nvidia began receiving backlash from the PC-building community due to the two variations being differently specced GPUs instead of just a change of VRAM.

Back in August, they also shared that Nvidia had two official specification sheets for the upcoming RTX 4070 release that weren’t finalized for production. We speculated that the higher-spec model could turn into the RTX 4070 Ti, which appears to be the most probable according to these leaks.

It’s unknown when Nvidia is set to reveal the 4070 series, but with the RTX 4080’s releasing on November 16 — it’s safe to assume we won’t hear much until after the upcoming holidays.