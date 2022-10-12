PC gaming Black Friday deals: What to expect

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Looking for the best PC gaming Black Friday deals? We’ve got exactly what you can expect from the big day below.

The key thing to note about PC gaming is that once you’re in, you’ll probably never really look back. With so many easier ways to get in now than just a few years ago, there’s never been a better time to consider hopping over from console to PC.

Whether you’re wanting to game on the go with a Steam Deck, or Ayaneo, or just prefer the comfort of your home and chair, here are the best deals we’re expecting to see come this Black Friday.

PC Gaming Black Friday deals: Our predictions and tips

Going for a prebuilt PC isn’t as bad as it used to be. With the advent of gaming taking off in ways that people weren’t expecting, a lot of companies are now trying to vie for attention. Don’t let the large blinking lights and cool-looking cases fool you though.

If you’re after laptops, we have an entirely different article dedicated to it!

Amazon and Walmart are still plagued with pretenders to the throne, while other companies will use star power to circumvent their lackluster builds.

Our guidance on this is to look for any of the following and consider if you want to be on the cutting edge or don’t mind saving a few bucks with older hardware.

What to look out for on a prebuilt PC:

AMD Ryzen 5000 or above

Intel 12th gen and above

RTX 30-series and above

Radeon RX6000 and above

The reason for these rules? We’ve seen people on Amazon selling i7-3770s for hundreds of dollars and 8th-gen Intel PCs still lingering on Walmart. When going prebuild, you want to always try to steer towards places like Newegg and Best Buy, which are pretty good with ensuring their prebuild options are up-to-date.

We’re expecting a lot of last-generation systems to get slashed in price too, with anything on an Intel 12th generation probably being your best bet for future-proofing, thanks to its support for DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 going forward.

Expected PC components and parts Black Friday deals

We’re expecting to see the prices of PC parts get huge drops this Black Friday, with a catch. While we should see DDR4, NVMe drives and older CPUs and GPUs come down in price, current-generation stuff is just a long way off from being featured here.

DDR5 RAM is wildly still too expensive due to the current manufacturing issues plaguing the world, and the less thought given to Nvidia’s decision to launch a 4090 at $1500 during a global crisis, the better.

Budget builders or those just looking to add in those extra parts to boost their performance, this is your lucky day though. As we’ve seen from Amazon and Best Buy throughout the year, these parts you never want to buy at RRP will almost always come down to a more stomachable price.

However, if you’re looking to upgrade your PC this Black Friday, there’s never been a better day to consider getting those bits and pieces you’re missing.

Black Friday PC gaming accessories deals: What to look out for

This is the best time of year to grab all those accessories you’ve been eying up. From the headset to the keyboard, it doesn’t matter what it is, we’ll be bringing you only the best options.

What you’ll probably see is a lot of headsets, mice and keyboards come down in price. Alongside this, other pieces of kit like USB cables, and niche peripherals (macro pads, etc.), should get a considerable drop in price as stores try to clear out their warehouses.

If you’re a content creator, this is the best time to grab something Elgato and other gaming capture hardware. We’ve seen multiple points through the year where things like the Stream Deck and capture cards have had considerable drops in their pricing.

Anticipated PC gaming monitor deals this Black Friday

Gaming monitors are bound to come down in price this holiday season. The much smaller, 1080p models – regardless of refresh rate – will probably see the deepest cuts, but be sure to keep your eyes peeled for 1440p monitors too.

These mid-range, but all-around monitors are ideal for those that want to experience their games in style – without the loss of frames. 4K monitors will also see discounts, as the panels have gotten considerably cheaper over the last couple of years.

Black Friday PC games deals: What to expect

Just about every storefront is going to have PC games on sale. Titles from earlier this year and late last year will be slashed to ribbons in prices, while you know that Steam’s holiday sale will sneak up right after Black Friday.

You should also keep your eyes peeled on Epic, which has a habit of handing out vouchers to assist with purchases, and third-party stores, like Green Man Gaming and Amazon.

As for the games that will see discounts? Look at a year, then Google what games came out that year. That’s your answer because it’ll be pretty much all of them. Maybe not the newest Call of Duty, but that’s just to be expected.