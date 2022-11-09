TechTech

Get a free copy of Dead Island 2 & The Callisto Protocol with AMD RX 6000 GPUs

AMD
AMD RX 6000 GPUAMD

AMD’s latest Raise the Game bundle will be giving away Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol for free when you purchase an RX 6000 GPU.

AMD has announced its brand-new gaming bundle, which will include two upcoming AAA games. This time around, those purchasing a high-end gaming GPU will be able to receive both Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol for free. In order to be eligible, you will have to have purchased your GPU or PC from a supported System Integrator, or from a participating retailer.

If you purchase a low-end RX 6000 GPU, like the RX 6500 XT or an RX 6400, you will only get Dead Island 2. However, if you purchase an RX 6600 all the way up to the RX 6950 XT, you will be able to get codes for both games. We’ve dropped links from a supporting retailer below.

GPUCallisto ProtocolDead Island 2
AMD Radeon™ RX 6950 XTYesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XTYesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XTYesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6800YesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6750 XTYesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XTYesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XTYesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XTYesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600YesYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XTNoYes
AMD Radeon™ RX 6400NoYes

Limited to RX 6000 GPUs, not RDNA 3

Unfortunately, it appears as if the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX are exempt from this promotion. However, RX 6000 GPUs will still be eligible for the promotion. If you are looking for a mid-range GPU, this could be a great way to save a bundle. This is because it’s likely that the midrange RDNA 3 GPUs might not be available for some time.

Worried about eligibility? You can catch the full terms of the promotion here.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

