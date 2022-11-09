Get a free copy of Dead Island 2 & The Callisto Protocol with AMD RX 6000 GPUs

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

AMD’s latest Raise the Game bundle will be giving away Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol for free when you purchase an RX 6000 GPU.

AMD has announced its brand-new gaming bundle, which will include two upcoming AAA games. This time around, those purchasing a high-end gaming GPU will be able to receive both Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol for free. In order to be eligible, you will have to have purchased your GPU or PC from a supported System Integrator, or from a participating retailer.

If you purchase a low-end RX 6000 GPU, like the RX 6500 XT or an RX 6400, you will only get Dead Island 2. However, if you purchase an RX 6600 all the way up to the RX 6950 XT, you will be able to get codes for both games. We’ve dropped links from a supporting retailer below.

Limited to RX 6000 GPUs, not RDNA 3

Unfortunately, it appears as if the RDNA 3-based RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX are exempt from this promotion. However, RX 6000 GPUs will still be eligible for the promotion. If you are looking for a mid-range GPU, this could be a great way to save a bundle. This is because it’s likely that the midrange RDNA 3 GPUs might not be available for some time.

Worried about eligibility? You can catch the full terms of the promotion here.

